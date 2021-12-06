ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Prices Start The Week In A Muted Fashion

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices have started the week in a muted fashion following a mixed set of US employment data on Friday. The headline US nonfarm payrolls figure came in well below expectations at 210k versus 553k expected. Average hourly earnings were also below forecasts at 0.3% versus 0.4% expected. However,...

investing.com

Precious Metals & Energy - Weekly Review and Outlook

Investing.com -- Gold has clung to the high $1,700s despite the threat of a U.S. rate hike getting increasingly closer. But with long-time dovish Fed boss Jerome Powell expected to issue some of his most hawkish assessments ever of the economy in the coming days, one wonders where the yellow metal will be a week from today.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold

Gold prices see small bounce after hot US inflation numbers. Falling breakeven rates pressure bullish inflation narrative. XAU/USD eyes Federal Reserve’s economic projections (SEP) Gold prices were largely unchanged last week despite the highest US inflation print in nearly 40 years. The consumer price index (CPI) crossed the wires...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold Price Exclusive Update

Our proprietary cycle indicator is DOWN. To public readers of our updates, our cycle indicator is one of the most effective timing tool for traders and investors. It is not perfect, because periodically the market can be more volatile and can result in short term whipsaws. But overall, the cycle indicator provides us with a clear direction how we should be speculating.
MARKETS
investing.com

Think Gold and Silver are Due for a Bounce? Then Buy These 4 ETFs

Gold and silver prices declined this week as investors anticipated the Fed’s policy decision after the latest CPI inflation report. However, prices rose marginally today, and analysts expect gold prices to rise to $1,900 per ounce in 2022. Furthermore, rising inflation could make holding precious metals more attractive than holding U.S. dollars. Hence, the SPDR Gold (GLD), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX), iShares Silver (SLV), and Global X Silver Miners (SIL) ETFs might be reasonable bets now. Read on.Precious metals have long been reliable investments in the face of rising prices for consumer goods. However, gold and silver prices have declined this week as the investors anticipated the Fed’s policy decision in response to the latest inflation report. But despite seemingly heading for a fourth straight decline this week, spot gold prices rose 0.1% to $1,776.23 per ounce, while spot silver prices gained 0.2% to $21.97 an ounce on December 10.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near weekly low amid renewed USD buying

Gold witnessed some selling for the second successive day on Thursday amid a stronger USD. A weaker tone around the equity markets could limit deeper losses for the safe-haven metal. The market focus remains glued to the US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Friday. Following a brief consolidation...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Static Ahead of Key CPI Release; Sterling Flat After GDP Data

Investing.com - The dollar was largely unchanged in early European trade Friday ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data, which could influence Federal Reserve monetary policy thinking into the new year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil, gold prices ease

Oil prices are easing slightly today after an impressive rally since the OPEC+ meeting last week. Brent appears to have run into some resistance around the lower end of USD 76.50-77.50 which could be a big obstacle to the upside. This was a big area of support in late September and again in late November and a move back above here could set the stage for a push back above USD 80.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Investors White-Knuckled Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report

All eyes are on the latest U.S. inflation numbers set to be released on Friday, and what's expected to be another big number that could cause more volatility in the markets. U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as anxious investors await the November consumer price index report, considered a prelude to what will take place at the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Asset Allocation Weekly: An Update on Gold

Confluence Investment Management offers various asset allocation products which are managed using “top down,” or macro, analysis. We publish asset allocation thoughts on a weekly basis in this report, updating the report every Friday, along with an accompanying podcast. Gold moved steadily higher from the late summer of 2018 into...
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Down, Omicron Fears Start to Fall

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia, with a rebounding dollar and U.S. Treasury yields boxing the yellow metal in a tight $4 range. Gold futures inched down 0.06% to $1,778.50 by 10:52 PM ET (3:52 AM GMT). The dollar edged down on Tuesday but remained above the $96 mark as fears over the new omicron COVID-19 variant slowly begin to recede.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold Forecast: The Boring Price Action In Gold Miners

There are days when things are particularly interesting and many things change. Yesterday was not one of those days. The price action in the GDX ETF was relatively boring, and the same goes for other markets as well. In the case of gold, this boredom is actually bearish, but we’ll get to that shortly. For now, let’s take a look at the GDX chart.
MARKETS
investing.com

Is The Bottom In For Bitcoin, S&P 500, The Dow, And Gold?

Prepare to hear/read this question at least 5x this week and the next..."Is the Bottom In?. Bitcoin respected the 55-WEEK MA as did the Dow Jones Industrials Index, which held above its 200-DAY MA while the S&P 500 bounced off its trendline support from the late September low. What about...
MARKETS
goldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: December 6 - December 10

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news, and headlines likely to have the biggest impact on the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
MARKETS
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $3.23 to $69.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $3.20 to $73.08 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 9 cents to $2.04 a gallon. January heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January natural gas fell 47 cents to $3.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
goldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: November 29 - December 3

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data, and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
MARKETS

