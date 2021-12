COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball improved to 7-2 on the season following an 85-74 win over Towson Wednesday, but it was anything but easy. The Buckeyes looked as if they were on their way in the early moments, making five of their first six shots to jump out to a 12-3 lead. But the Tigers fought their way back, eventually taking the lead on multiple occasions. Then things went cold for both sides.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO