Black Dahlia Is Announced as the Next New Playable ‘Skullgirls’ Character, Umbrella Releasing Early 2022

Hard as it might be to believe, the one-year anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077 is swiftly approaching. Over the last year, CD Projekt Red has made a number of updates to the game across all platforms, in order to make for a more enjoyable experience. That work is far from finished, however, and the publisher has big plans for the game in the coming months. Today, CD Projekt Red revealed in a press release that Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen update is slated to debut in the first quarter of 2022. The upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be released "alongside another major update for all platforms."
