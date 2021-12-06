Black Dahlia Is Announced as the Next New Playable ‘Skullgirls’ Character, Umbrella Releasing Early 2022

Developer Neutronized is probably most well-known for the excellent Super Cat Tales series, but they are seemingly always putting out other unique and colorful titles too. It’s especially impressive considering this is just a solo developer. As work on new Super Cat Tales games continues, the latest of those other unique games that’s just about ready for release from Neutronized is a cute platformer called Mimelet. This isn’t a complicated game to understand. You’ll run and jump through a number of environments, taking on hazards and enemies along the way. You know, pretty standard platformer stuff. What sets Mimelet apart is the main character’s ability to jump on an enemy and steal whatever their special power is, thus giving them the ability to conquer various obstacles in their path. Check out the trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO