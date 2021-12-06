ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Celebrate the Season Holiday Festival with the Town of Moncks Corner

By Randi Moultrie
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner has begun their Celebrate the Season Holiday Festival for the month of December up until Christmas.

The celebration will allow the community to visit Santa, cozy up to the fire pit, roast marshmallows, fun rides for the kids and more!

Local charities and nonprofits will be offering festive food and beverages for sale.

The event will take place every weekend until Christmas weekend. Hours will include Friday and Saturdays 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sundays 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public to enjoy.

