Periodic light rain with temperatures in the 50s

Periods of soaking rain are in the forecast for the valley on Monday. The wind will pick up too with gusts to 45 mph expected on the east side of the valley. The strongest winds are most likely between 11am and 4 pm as a band of heavy rain moves from west to east. Showers will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.Snow levels will steadily drop from 5500 to about 4500 feet later Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, snow levels will be between 3000 and 4000 feet dropping to 2000 feet later in the day. Final snow accumulation will reach 5 to 6 feet at and above 6000 feet by Tuesday evening. Expect accumulation between 3 and 6 inches as low as 3000 feet with some snow showers down to 2000 feet.

