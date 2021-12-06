ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Periodic light rain with temperatures in the 50s

By Michael White
WALA-TV FOX10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's going to be a dreary day on the Gulf Coast with an overcast sky and periodic light rain this morning and this afternoon with temperatures staying in the 50s all day for most of you. The front that...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Next storm for central U.S. set to deliver damaging winds

AccuWeather forecasters say energy from the same storm slamming the West Coast with heavy rainfall and feet of mountain snow will translate eastward by midweek and usher in another round of adverse weather to the center of the country. Rain and snow are forecast to target northern areas, while a large swath of strong winds will be in play across much of the central United States.
ENVIRONMENT
El Paso News

Near 70 Monday; Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend; Wintry Mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yesterday, I talked about Mulberry trees holding on to their leaves until the first hard freeze. Sure enough, after a low of 28 in the valley, we woke up to a “leaf shower” (below). Look at all the beautiful leaves…. beautiful, that is, until you have to bag them up! We will not be as cold tonight with a low of 35 at the airport, 32 in the valley. The winds this week should blow the rest of the leaves off. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Warm Front#Overcast
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather Expected For New York; Temperatures Not Higher Than 50s

High pressure will linger in the southwestern part of the area Monday night and Tuesday before moving offshore. The second high-pressure region develops to the north of the United States on Tuesday and through Tuesday night. On Wednesday and Wednesday night, high pressure will move away from the coast of New England, making way for a warm front to arrive and travel northward on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
MyNorthwest.com

Chance of light snow to start week in Puget Sound region as temperatures dip

With temperatures expected to drop this week, there’s a chance that parts of the Puget Sound region could see light snow to start the week. “No significant accumulations are expected,” according to the National Weather Service, but a mix of light snow or a rain/snow mix could fall during morning commutes early this week.
SEATTLE, WA
KCRA.com

Weather Alert Day- Rain, Wind, Heavy Snow

Periods of soaking rain are in the forecast for the valley on Monday. The wind will pick up too with gusts to 45 mph expected on the east side of the valley. The strongest winds are most likely between 11am and 4 pm as a band of heavy rain moves from west to east. Showers will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.Snow levels will steadily drop from 5500 to about 4500 feet later Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, snow levels will be between 3000 and 4000 feet dropping to 2000 feet later in the day. Final snow accumulation will reach 5 to 6 feet at and above 6000 feet by Tuesday evening. Expect accumulation between 3 and 6 inches as low as 3000 feet with some snow showers down to 2000 feet.
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

Will it be warm on Christmas? A deep dive into Florida's forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - When you think of Christmas, thoughts of snow and cold weather fill the mind. However, in Florida, think again. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King took a deep dive into the long-range forecast for the state and observed trends that show rather warm weather this month.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KZTV 10

Warmer, humid and more wind this week

We are starting off cool this morning over South Texas, but the warmth and humidity will return for the rest of the week. The next cold front will move through the area on Saturday with likely rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breeze Increasing Along With Chance Of Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to some patchy fog in spots amid a mild and muggy start to the work week. Highs are expected to climb on Monday to the low to mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine. It’ll stay mainly dry Monday but Monday night, some showers will be possible along with some patchy fog overnight. A front to our north will dissipate as it sags southward and high pressure will quickly build back in. It will not be as warm as last week when we had near record high temperatures. Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees and closer to...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy