Few things are more traumatic for children than being taken away from their parents, even if it is for their own safety. Relatives can cushion that crushing blow. In theory, New Jersey’s child protection system has always first turned to relatives or close family friends to provide foster homes in cases of abuse and neglect. In reality, obstacles prevented many children from going to live with kin — a 20-year-old shoplifting charge, a bedroom a few feet shy of meeting state regulations, a thinly veiled belief that family members are ill-equipped to care for a child. The apple, after all, doesn’t fall far from the tree.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO