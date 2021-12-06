This Company Believes its Multifunctional Urban Robot Will Serve Humanity

Photo provided by DaxBot

The word “autonomous” seems to be gaining popularity in almost all industries, from autonomous cars by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) to autonomous flights under development at airline manufacturing giants Airbus SE (Euronext: AIR) and Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA). One of the companies that believes it will disrupt the delivery market with its autonomous delivery technology is Daxbot Inc.

Daxbot is an urban robotics company on a mission to make robotics that can perform different functions as well as provide a unique experience. The company’s first step toward accomplishing its goal is a semi-autonomous, electric delivery robot — Dax. Daxbot believes its robot is the only truly interactive urban robot in the world with facial and neck expressions. Dax was designed to interact with humans as a “who”, not a “what”, communicating with people on the same level as dogs and other pets. The robot can help business owners easily make deliveries while maintaining a charming interaction with customers. Dax can even make dance moves to entertain customers and operators.

Dax is being deployed to provide delivery solutions in 2 distinct markets: food deliveries from grocery stores and restaurants,s and close environment facilities such as golf courses. The bot’s unique temperature-controlled storage compartment allows it to make a wide range of deliveries, including medicine, cold drinks and pizza.

Dax is more than just a delivery robot; the company designed the robot with a long-term goal of creating an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can be adjusted to suit different applications. The underlying software behind Dax was written by a team of experts with an idea that as technology keeps evolving, Dax can be used to offer solutions to a wide range of situations.

Dax, Where Art Thou?

Dax has been deployed to a number of key cities across the United States, and the company plans to have it in several more cities across the country. The city of Philomath, Oregon, was the 1st to allow Dax use its sidewalks back in 2017, giving the robot permission to make deliveries and drive autonomously around the area. Since then Dax seems to have been adopted into the community, doing things like his surprise visit on Nov. 11th to the Roots Early Learning Centre in Philomath to deliver donuts for Jude’s birthday, one of the students at the preschool. He also takes part in more routine deliveries around town.

Daxbot has a project underway to launch Dax in the city of Coronado, California, and even reach as far as Georgia and Washington, D.C. The company has partnered with the online ordering and food delivery company Dine.Direct to bring Dax’s delivery solution to Coronado Island, California. Dine.Direct provides an easy order and delivery software as a service (SaaS) platform to its restaurants and delivery partners. The platform lets restaurant owners manage their own deliveries or use Dine.Direct’s delivery partners like Dax. The partnership will enable Dine.Direct’s partner restaurants to deliver food autonomously with the robot. The robot delivery testing project began in August and it is set to roll out fully this fall. Learn more on Dax’s website.

