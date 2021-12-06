ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Company Believes its Multifunctional Urban Robot Will Serve Humanity

By Sam Msiska
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cw0DP_0dF8WCMC00

Photo provided by DaxBot

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

The word “autonomous” seems to be gaining popularity in almost all industries, from autonomous cars by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) to autonomous flights under development at airline manufacturing giants Airbus SE (Euronext: AIR) and Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA). One of the companies that believes it will disrupt the delivery market with its autonomous delivery technology is Daxbot Inc.

Daxbot is an urban robotics company on a mission to make robotics that can perform different functions as well as provide a unique experience. The company’s first step toward accomplishing its goal is a semi-autonomous, electric delivery robot — Dax. Daxbot believes its robot is the only truly interactive urban robot in the world with facial and neck expressions. Dax was designed to interact with humans as a “who”, not a “what”, communicating with people on the same level as dogs and other pets. The robot can help business owners easily make deliveries while maintaining a charming interaction with customers. Dax can even make dance moves to entertain customers and operators.

Dax is being deployed to provide delivery solutions in 2 distinct markets: food deliveries from grocery stores and restaurants,s and close environment facilities such as golf courses. The bot’s unique temperature-controlled storage compartment allows it to make a wide range of deliveries, including medicine, cold drinks and pizza.

Dax is more than just a delivery robot; the company designed the robot with a long-term goal of creating an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can be adjusted to suit different applications. The underlying software behind Dax was written by a team of experts with an idea that as technology keeps evolving, Dax can be used to offer solutions to a wide range of situations.

Dax, Where Art Thou?

Dax has been deployed to a number of key cities across the United States, and the company plans to have it in several more cities across the country. The city of Philomath, Oregon, was the 1st to allow Dax use its sidewalks back in 2017, giving the robot permission to make deliveries and drive autonomously around the area. Since then Dax seems to have been adopted into the community, doing things like his surprise visit on Nov. 11th to the Roots Early Learning Centre in Philomath to deliver donuts for Jude’s birthday, one of the students at the preschool. He also takes part in more routine deliveries around town.

Daxbot has a project underway to launch Dax in the city of Coronado, California, and even reach as far as Georgia and Washington, D.C. The company has partnered with the online ordering and food delivery company Dine.Direct to bring Dax’s delivery solution to Coronado Island, California. Dine.Direct provides an easy order and delivery software as a service (SaaS) platform to its restaurants and delivery partners. The platform lets restaurant owners manage their own deliveries or use Dine.Direct’s delivery partners like Dax. The partnership will enable Dine.Direct’s partner restaurants to deliver food autonomously with the robot. The robot delivery testing project began in August and it is set to roll out fully this fall. Learn more on Dax’s website.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Global Fintech Bubble: This Company Believes its Products and Services Will Help it Ride the Wave

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The rise in financial technology (fintech) companies around the world seems to be disrupting the global financial space. From London, New York and across Africa, fintech startups are emerging and competing with traditional banks and large financial services firms.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Robotics is Aimed to Help and Assist Humans by Taking on the Dirty, Dangerous, and Dull Chores

RoboDeck is developing an autonomous robotic solution for the $10B deck maintenance market. It is a preventative maintenance system that cleans and renews the damaged stain layer every few weeks, keeping the deck in excellent condition all year round. Robotics is aimed to help and assist humans by taking on the dirty, dangerous, and dull chores. I expect fully autonomous driving to be mature within 5 years and multi-purpose robots in our factories and homes within 10 years from now, we would see highly generalized AI infrastructures.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Locus Robotics Earns Gold Award As Robotics & Automation News’ Top Warehouse Automation Company

WILMINGTON, MA — Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has been awarded Gold as the Top Warehouse Automation Company by Robotics and Automation News. Voted by their readers, the global award recognizes the innovation and significant added value of the Locus AMR solution which allows warehouses to add reliable, scalable, and high-productivity robotics automation to optimize warehouse fulfillment operations.
WILMINGTON, MA
WSB Radio

Robot company offers $200K for your face

A robot manufacturing company is looking for a human face to put on its newest product. Promobot, a European company, said in a press release that it is willing to pay $200,000 to someone for the rights to use their face forever. The company said their plan is to use...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Human Brand Ambassadors Have Limitations: Enter FoodTech Robots

In the near future, a majority of FoodTech businesses and consumer brands will start using cognitive virtual humans. Can this disrupt the role of our traditional brand influencers? We have to consider that today’s brand ambassadors as well as brand influencer might not be up to the standard, sadly, mainly for the reason that they are all humans, operating in an increasingly sophisticated digital (soon to be virtual) environment, posing at least the following limitations: In the age of rising personal consumer expectations, it becomes increasingly impossible for humans to deliver activities at the growing consumer standards.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Uber spinout Serve Robotics gets $13M seed round to expand sidewalk robot deliveries

“Our goal is to put robots in every major U.S. city in the next two to three years,” Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve, told TechCrunch. Uber participated in the round as a strategic investor, alongside Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven’s corporate venture arm 7-Ventures and Wavemaker Partners’ food automation-focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. This round extends Serve’s previous seed funding from March and includes participation from existing investors like VC firms Neo and Western Technology Investment, as well as entrepreneur and angel investor Scott Banister.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Robot#Robotics#Food Delivery#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Airbus Se Lrb#Boeing Co#Daxbot Inc
iheart.com

Robotics Company Wants Rights To Your Face & Voice For $200,000

A russian robotics company is looking to create humanoid service industry bots for hotels, mall and the like. However, they won't just be any old robot. Promobot, the company behind it all wants to pay someone $200,000 for exclusive rights to their voice and face to be used for said robots. Would you be down? Is $200k enough? More below.
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

Do Employees Trust Robots More than Company Leaders?

The pandemic has been a stressful time for all of us. It’s no surprise to learn that it has brought up introspection, reassessing what's important, mental health issues and dissatisfaction in employees. Whilst we might have expected that the tables would turn in favor of employers (because people would be desperate to keep their jobs), what has transpired is that people are more willing to leave their jobs. The power has shifted more towards the side of the employee than pre-pandemic. The Great Resignation has been a hot topic throughout 2021, and employees are expecting more than ever before from their employers.
MENTAL HEALTH
theiet.org

Toyota ‘Human Support Robot’ completes first UK home trial

A robot assistant designed to aid people with mobility issues has been trialled in a UK home by Toyota. Researchers working with the robot hope that an autonomous version could eventually provide domestic support to people with a range of needs. Toyota’s Human Support Robot (HSR) can fetch objects, perform...
WORLD
techxplore.com

Grip or slip: Robots need a human sense of touch

How can humans instantly estimate the slipperiness of a surface and adjust their grip, for instance, when picking up a wet glass? Researchers from Delft University of Technology have, together with French and Australian colleagues, demonstrated that a (radial) strain of the skin of the fingertip is involved in the perception of slipperiness during initial contact. Robotics could use this information, for instance to improve prosthetics and grippers. The results have been been published in PNAS.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Press

Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Labs. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.'s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners' food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. The new round extends Serve's previous seed funding and includes participation by existing seed investors Neo, Western Technology Investment, and Scott Banister among others. The capital will be used to accelerate the company's path to commercial scale, driving its fleet expansion, geographic growth, and continued product development.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Delivery robot startup Serve Robotics raises $13M after spinning off from Uber

Serve Robotics Inc. has raised $13 million in seed funding from Uber Technologies Inc., 7-Eleven Inc. and other investors to grow its fleet of sidewalk delivery robots. The company announced the funding round this morning. In addition to growing its robot fleet, the startup plans to expand to more markets and accelerate product development activities.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Robots in 2022: Six robotics predictions from industry-leading humans

The past five years have seen robots move from a developing technology in a number of sectors to an indispensable tool supporting operations across a vast range of enterprises. Logistics, manufacturing, materials handling, inspection, healthcare... the list of sectors that have "gone robotic" in short order is long indeed, and with industries like construction and delivery reaching a tipping point, there can be no denying we're in the midst of a robotic renaissance.
ENGINEERING
pulse2.com

Autonomous Sidewalk Delivery Company Serve Robotics Raises $13 Million

Leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics raises $13 million. These are the details. Serve Robotics — a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company — recently announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.’s corporate venture arm 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners and its food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs.
BUSINESS
The Verge

General Motors makes moves to source rare earth metals for EV motors in North America

General Motors announced a deal to source rare earth metals for electric vehicle motors in North America. Under the agreement, Las Vegas-based MP Materials will supply the automaker with “US-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors” that will be used to power GM’s upcoming lineup of electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Hillsboro News-Times

Intel CEO comes to Oregon to plea for government subsidies

Pat Gelsinger appears in Portland to talks up the CHIPS Act and its potential to fund semiconductor makers in the U.S. An Intel CEO had not addressed the Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit for ten years until Pat Gelsinger showed up at the Oregon Convention Center on Monday. The man with the Silicon Valley tan listed his Oregon bona fides before promising that Intel Corp. would never move its manufacturing out of Oregon. An Intel founder who took a 30-year detour through other chipmakers before returning to the top job this year, Gelsinger sought to reassure the locals that Oregon...
OREGON STATE
restaurantdive.com

Serve Robotics closes $13M funding round

Autonomous delivery robot company Serve Robotics has closed on a $13 million seed funding round with a roster of investors, including Uber; Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures; 7-Ventures LLC, 7-Eleven’s corporate venture arm; and Wavemaker Labs, among others. The funding will be used to accelerate the company’s geographic growth and support...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Michigan Cannabis Co Touted 'Kirkland Of Cannabis' Launches New Product To Raise Money For Underserved Communities

Common Citizen, a Michigan-based cannabis company with a mission of inclusion and diversity, is furthering that mission with its newest product line, Principle. Starting in mid-December, Common Citizen will sell its Principle product, two half-gram prerolls, at its Common Citizen retail locations. The company announced that all proceeds from the sales of the Principle products will be donated to Michigan’s Local Community Engagement and Social Equity programs.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy