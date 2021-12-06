ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Cadre Says It Is Making Real Estate Investing Accessible With Cutting-Edge Platform

By Michael O'Connor
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFLfw_0dF8W3Uu00

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

The race is on to make investing in real estate as transparent and accessible as the stock market. An influx of user-friendly investing apps paved the way for stocks, and now more real estate investment platforms are available for individual investors.

Cadre, a New York-based fintech company, says it has taken the lead with its innovative commercial real estate investing platform. Cadre leverages rich data, proprietary analytics software and comprehensive digitization to offer the individual investor efficient access to commercial real estate with transparent views of performance and the potential for liquidity through the Cadre Secondary Market.1

Data-Driven Real Estate Market Views

One of the disadvantages some individual investors may confront is limited access to data and the data analytics needed to make informed decisions in the fast-paced, competitive real estate market.

While institutional investors have access to a wealth of private and public data, along with the tools and employee power to analyze it, individual investors typically must do their own legwork.

Cadre compiles and analyzes more than 400 million macro and fundamental data points from both public and private sources to generate forecasts and performance reports based on geographic areas and asset classes. Using 2 proprietary models — the pricing model and the growth model — Cadre can track market appreciation and growth potential to make data-driven predictions that indicate which markets in the U.S. the company believes to have the highest potential for growth.

Individual investors have access to granular information about each of Cadre’s deals. This gives them the analytic power to spot the most promising opportunities, to quickly find all the necessary documentation for due diligence and to act quickly on the deals that best fit their investing goals.

Automation Might Make Lower-Fee Real Estate Deals Possible

By automating more of the underwriting process, Cadre states that it is able to underwrite more deals per person than its competitors. Since July 2020, the company has implemented more than 50 workflow automation services, which have helped Cadre save 4 hours per distribution, 3 hours per deal-fee calculation, 3 hours per report generated and 30 minutes per secondary or transfer transaction.

Cadre believes that these improved efficiencies have significantly reduced its costs of human capital. Cost and time savings are essential to Cadre’s goal to reduce the barriers that have kept individual investors out of the real estate investment marketplace in the past.

Do Innovative Features Offer More Liquidity in Real Estate Investing?

Cadre says that investors can access these lower-fee deals by investing directly in the rigorously vetted deals on its Deal-by-Deal platform. For those who prefer a more passive investment option, more diversification and/or are seeking to reduce their investment horizon, the platform also offers the Cadre Direct Access Fund (CDAF) and the Cadre Secondary Market.

CDAF2 is a real estate fund composed of multifamily, commercial, industrial and hospitality properties across the country. The Cadre Secondary Market is a place where investors can offer to sell their stakes in deals to other investors, and buyers can grab shares in commercial real estate properties mid-cycle. Cadre believes that the platform adds a degree of liquidity to real estate investing that has not yet existed.

1Liquidity Not Guaranteed. Investments offered by Cadre are illiquid, and there is never any guarantee that you will be able to exit your investments on the Secondary Market or at what price an exit (if any) will be achieved.

Not a Public Exchange. The Cadre Secondary Market is NOT a stock exchange or public securities exchange, there is no guarantee of liquidity and no guarantee that the Cadre Secondary Market will continue to operate or remain available to investors.

2CDAF is a real estate investment fund seeking to create a highly diversified portfolio of multifamily, industrial, office and hotel properties across high-potential markets across the United States. Interests in the fund are only suitable for accredited Investors (as defined in applicable Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations) who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with private investments. Investing in private placements requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns and long-term commitments. Investors must carefully consider their investment objectives along with the risks, charges, expenses and other factors of any investment product prior to investing. Any targeted returns, expected returns or probability projections are not guaranteed and may not reflect actual future performance. All opportunities are subject to prior placement and withdrawal, change, cancellation or modification, all without notice. Please refer to the investment opportunity and memorandum for additional information and disclaimers.

Disclaimer

Educational Communication

The views expressed above are presented only for educational and informational purposes and are subject to change in the future. No specific securities or services are being promoted or offered herein.

Not Advice

This communication is not to be construed as investment, tax or legal advice in relation to the relevant subject matter; investors must seek their own legal or other professional advice.

Performance not Guaranteed

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns or probability projections are not guaranteed and may not reflect actual future performance.

Risk of Loss

All investments involve a high degree of risk and may result in partial or total loss of your investment.

Liquidity not Guaranteed

Investments offered by Cadre are illiquid, and there is never any guarantee that you will be able to exit your investments on the Secondary Market or at what price an exit (if any) will be achieved.

Not a Public Exchange

The Cadre Secondary Market is NOT a stock exchange or public securities exchange, there is no guarantee of liquidity and no guarantee that the Cadre Secondary Market will continue to operate or remain available to investors.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.93% on an annualized basis. Buying $100.00 In A: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.17 shares of Agilent Technologies at the time with $100.00. This investment in A would have produced an average annual return of 27.44%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Whale Buys 99B Shiba Inu Tokens Worth $3.8M: Another Leg Up Coming?

A whale — cryptospeak for really wealthy cryptocurrency investors — bought as many as 99 billion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens, worth millions of dollars, at once. What Happened: Data shared by big crypto transactions tracking service WhaleStats shows that a Binance Coin(CRYPTO: BNB) whale bought 99,999,999,999 SHIB for a total value of about $3,800,000. The wallet behind the transaction is now ranked as the second-biggest on the whole WhaleStats platform.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Applied DNA Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Applied DNA Sciences missed estimated earnings by 62.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.37, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

HashiCorp, in public debut, surges almost 10% above its IPO price

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares surged nearly 10% to $85.72 in Thursday trading, to climb above the stock's $80-a-share initial public offering price. Based in San Francisco, HashiCorp (HCP) shares opened for trading at $81.16, slightly less than 2% above its offering price. On Wednesday, HashiCorp (HCP) priced its IPO, selling 5.3M...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Fintech Company#Cadre Secondary Market
insurancebusinessmag.com

AXA XL taps senior underwriter for commercial bonds

AXA XL has announced the appointment of Theresa Giraldo as senior underwriter for commercial bonds on its political risk, credit and bond team. Giraldo will be based in New Jersey and will work across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. “Theresa brings a wealth of experience in the commercial bonds market,”...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
crowdfundinsider.com

First Institutional Investor Joins the Association of German Credit Platforms

NordIX AG, founded in 2009, specializes in investing in fixed-income securities and derivatives, currently managing several hundred million euros in various public and special funds and also supports professional investors in the development and implementation of individual investment solutions (special funds) in the bond sector. This is the association’s first...
MARKETS
Law.com

How Lawyers Can Make the Shift to Real Estate

Mary Anne Walser was working as a litigator for an Atlanta law firm when she realized the legal profession wasn’t right for her. So Walser, a 12-year lawyer, transitioned to a career in real estate in 2002 and today works as a realtor for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.
REAL ESTATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Nobul Technologies, a Real Estate Fintech, Surpasses $5B Sales Milestone

Nobul Technologies, a consumer-centric real estate technology company, announced this week it has crossed $5 billion in completed sales. The technology marketplace empowers home buyers and sellers to evaluate customized offers from real estate agents who submit bids to compete for their business. The platform is designed to bring transparency, choice, simplicity and value to the real estate business.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Private equity's climate footprint gains focus

Look for carbon emissions from companies held by private equity to come under increasing scrutiny, a new report finds. Driving the news: MSCI, the investment research and data firm, is out with its list of trends and topics to watch in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space. One of...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

ESG May Not Cost Investors More After All

Recent research from Arizona State University has found that environmental, social, and governance investing doesn’t cost investors returns by any statistical significance, reported Institutional Investor. The finance professors who wrote the paper created a portfolio that generated average returns of 14.6% and then laid an ESG screen on top...
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Shares Outstanding vs. Float: Key Differences

When companies issue stock they often split their shares up. Some shares, typically most of them, get offered to the general public. Others are restricted, which might be held by the company itself or have different rules about how investors … Continue reading → The post Shares Outstanding vs. Float: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Usage-based pricing is a company-wide effort

But achieving faster revenue growth isn’t as simple as just changing pricing. UBP is a companywide effort and requires ditching the old SaaS metrics playbook. One way to think about usage-based revenue is that it’s product-led growth (PLG) in its purest form. Consider Snowflake, a data warehousing company...
MARKETS
wsau.com

Blackstone hires senior executives for its hedge fund unit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Blackstone Group has hired two executives who previously worked with billionaire investors Bruce Kovner and David Tepper for top investment positions in the firm’s $81 billion hedge fund unit, the company said on Thursday. David Ben-Ur, who managed Kovner’s family money, will join as...
BUSINESS
irmagazine.com

Global Investor Relations Practice Report 2021

Based on a survey of more than 800 corporate IR professionals, the Global Investor Relations Practice Report 2021 looks at how IR teams operate worldwide. The report contains insights on important issues including:. IR budgets. IR team sizes. Reporting lines (for example, to the CEO or CFO) Level of senior...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 9, 2021

(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities 68.94 0.07 0.1 52.1K. (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector 56.85 -0.41 -0.72 74.3K. (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.73 -0.52 -0.59 2.5K. (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial 38.87 -0.22 -0.57 153.6K. (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy