Prince William Says Traumatic Incident Made Him Ask: 'Why Do I Feel so Sad?'

Prince William is taking a walk down memory lane as he retraces the steps he has taken alongside his family almost every Christmas morning since he was a kid. The royal, 39, has teamed up with Apple Fitness+ for their Time to Walk series, which features personal stories from influential people to inspire users to walk more. William's walk, which debuts Dec. 6, takes him through the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk — from Sandringham House, past St. Mary Magdalene Church and ending eventually in Anmer, where William and his wife Kate Middleton have a country home.

