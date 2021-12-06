ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Says Traumatic Incident Made Him Ask: 'Why Do I Feel so Sad?'

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince William said he felt "the whole world was dying" as an air ambulance pilot, following a crash involving a child of a similar age to Prince...

Gilge Nelda
3d ago

it's because you are humanbeing with feelings for howothers feelsomething your brother doesn't have God made you perfectgo's bless you

Newsweek

