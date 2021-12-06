ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winc Inc. Launches Summer Water Bubbly Rosé Just as the Holiday Season Begins

Winc Inc. (NYSE: WBEV), a company claiming to be one of the fastest-growing at-scale wineries in the United States, has announced the launch of its newest product: Summer Water Bubbly. Summer Water (SW) is a top-100 brand in Wine Enthusiast and is one of the industries first digitally-launched wine brands to find wholesale success and scale.

Summer Water is the best-selling, ultra-premium domestic rosé in the U.S. market with 66% year-over-year growth in wholesale depletions, 75% omnichannel volume growth and 88% total omnichannel revenue growth according to Winc’s data.

After testing and iterating on this sparkling rosé on its online platform, the company is expanding the Summer Water product line with Summer Water Bubbly, a sparkling French rosé that will be available in retail stores nationally just in time for the holiday season. Winc hopes it is adding onto this brand’s success at the perfect time — the holiday season is often the peak selling period for sparkling wine and builds on its rapidly scaling wholesale channel.

Summer Water Bubbly has the potential to catapult growth for its Summer Water portfolio as the sparkling rosé category is growing at 34%, according to the Nielsen Corp. Winc’s proprietary data from its base of younger consumers indicate an increasing appetite for sparkling options too: sparkling is a frequently requested style for portfolio variety.

About Winc Inc.

Winc claims it is one of the fastest-growing, at-scale wineries in the United States. Fueled by its data-driven brand development strategy and a true omnichannel distribution network, Winc has grown its selling volume by 80% in the last 2 years and sold more than 430,000 cases in 2020 alone.

Winc’s recent initial public offering means it is among companies like Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA: MC) and Andrew Peller Ltd. (TSE: ADW), all of which aim to bring luxury-class wines to their target markets.

Since launching in 2015, the company has built Summer Water into a lifestyle brand, developing a cult following online among influencers, celebrities and casual drinkers. Known for its wildly popular Summer Water Societé, the world’s 1st rosé subscription, the brand has also found acclaim through the support of the nation’s top accounts. For example, Summer Water is the official wine of the Hollywood Bowl.

The brand was originally launched with a digital strategy, but after seeing success in its first few months in Southern California and Whole Foods Market Inc. stores, now has a national footprint across numerous major retail chains and restaurants.

“Winc has a unique opportunity to innovate in our category and SW serves as a case study for our model. Through digital marketing and scaled at-home trial with the younger apex consumer, we have built a leading national rosé brand. We believe this release is the next step in building on this valuable franchise and executing on our long-term vision for omnichannel growth,” said Winc’s Co-Founder and President Brian Smith.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

