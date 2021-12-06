ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu?

By Keith Speights
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's possible that one or more of several factors could push Shiba Inu even higher over the next year. However, history isn't on Shiba Inu's side. One thing is for certain: Shiba Inu won't repeat its staggering gains of the last 12 months. You can rightfully call it the...

www.fool.com

techacrobat.com

Shiba Inu Price Forecast for 2022-2023

Everything in this world has become digital. Cryptocurrencies have become widely famous, and people have been too wayward in investing in cryptocurrencies. It is obviously due to the massive benefits that people get through cryptocurrencies. There have been many famous crypto coins like polka-dot, bitcoin, air swap, etc. One such crypto coin that has been gaining vast popularity recently is the cryptocurrency “Shiba Inu”. More likely, people would find the name more exciting as the name comes from a dog breed. The ticker symbol for Shiba Inu is SHIB. There have been a lot more queries about this particular cryptocurrency that whether this would have an increase or decrease in the coming years. In this article, we will be discussing more Shiba Inu, the new-gen crypto coin.
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu Mysterious Crypto Whales Buys 3.2 Trillion $SHIB as Price Keeps Dipping

A mysterious cryptocurrency whale has bought a total of 3.2 trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) tokens as the price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency keeps on dropping. Who the whale is isn’t clear, although speculators have suggested a large entity is behind the acquisition. According to cryptocurrency whale monitor WhaleStats, the...
TheStreet

Shiba Inu Wavers as Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Adds Support

Shibu Inu was wavering Thursday one day after cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp said it had added support for the meme coin. Shibu Inu was up slightly to $0.000037 at last check, according to Coindesk. Bitstamp said it opened deposits and withdrawals on Wednesday. Users are able to place and cancel limit...
Benzinga

Shiba Inu To Begin Trading On Bitstamp While Dogecoin Snub Continues

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp said Wednesday it has added support for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and three other cryptocurrencies on its platform. What Happened: Deposits and withdrawals for Shiba Inu were opened on Wednesday, while trading will start on Thursday, Bitstamp said in a blog post. Shiba Inu calls itself the "Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer."
pymnts.com

Shiba Inu Now Accepted by BitPay Merchants

Cryptocurrency payment service platform BitPay on Thursday (Dec. 9) announced that merchants in its network can now accept Shiba Inu for payments and that consumers can buy store and swap the digital currency in the BitPay Wallet app. AMC Theatres and Newegg are among the most prominent advocates of Shiba...
Benzinga

This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up 1094% Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. What Happened: ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO: EFloki) is up 1094.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000006578 at press time. The coin has surged 1091.9% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 1096.9% against Ethereum.
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Shiba Inu or Every Other Cryptocurrency?

The bullish sentiment says there's value inherent in one of the world's most recognized crypto brands. The bearish case argues most other cryptos offer better opportunities. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has delivered historic gains for cryptocurrency traders. A $10 investment in the pooch-styled coin just one year ago would already have you a millionaire after multi-million percentage point gains.
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 99 Billion Shiba Inu as SHIB Rebounds

According to Whalestat, a crypto whale has just added 99 billion Shiba Inu, worth $3,799,999, to his portfolio. Shiba Inu is rebounding after touching lows at $0.00003210 during the Dec. 4 market sell-off. Shiba Inu whales are known to make good use of periods of price dips or micro consolidation...
Benzinga

Whale Buys 99B Shiba Inu Tokens Worth $3.8M: Another Leg Up Coming?

A whale — cryptospeak for really wealthy cryptocurrency investors — bought as many as 99 billion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens, worth millions of dollars, at once. What Happened: Data shared by big crypto transactions tracking service WhaleStats shows that a Binance Coin(CRYPTO: BNB) whale bought 99,999,999,999 SHIB for a total value of about $3,800,000. The wallet behind the transaction is now ranked as the second-biggest on the whole WhaleStats platform.
cryptopolitan.com

Bitstamp lists Shiba Inu amid wide adoption

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the best forms of making massive profits in the financial market. This is because developers continue to provide tokens with use cases they are interested in, pushing the adoption of the tokens. But while the sector is currently trying to get over a poor market performance of recent, some coins are still enjoying massive patronage. To further bolster its adoption of Shiba Inu, Bitstamp has announced that it has listed the high-flying digital asset.
u.today

Shiba Inu Now Supported by Avalanche Bridge

Avalanche Bridge, which was introduced by Ava Labs in July, now supports meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu. The tool allows seamlessly moving Ethereum tokens to the Avalanche mainnet. Users can also transfer wrapped versions of Bitcoin and Ethereum with the help of the bridge. As reported by U.Today, Avalanche's native token,...
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) price has fallen 5.72% to $0.000035. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% loss, moving from $0.000043 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba...
