ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Q4 2021 Ag Update

By CME Group
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WY7hc_0dF8VhUO00

Source: CME Group

Renewed volatility in the lean hog market

Livestock industry participants have faced increased price volatility within the lean hog market. Not only has COVID-19 continued to impact supply chain dynamics, but African Swine Fever (ASF) has spread from China to Europe, with reports of the virus in Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti. Adding to the mix, informed consumers are still hungry for quality US meat products, which is clearly illustrated by record export numbers to Mexico and several other markets beyond China. This has caused futures prices and implied volatility to roller coaster.

The CME Group CVOL Index, which tracks volatility and skew over time to help put context around current market conditions, illustrates Lean Hog volatility below.

You can use option spread strategies to mitigate risk during these uncertain times within the livestock industry. Read the case study, “Cost-effectively navigating livestock market volatility” to learn how.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p491S_0dF8VhUO00

Fuel from the field: soybean oil and its energy uses

Legislation from both the US and EU is driving increased demand for biodiesel and renewable diesel, with both alternative fuels being derived from soybean oil. Last year, biodiesel accounted for 35% of US soybean oil use. As biodiesel is considered carbon-neutral due to absorbing CO2 during the process of growing the feed stocks, demand is expected to continually increase, placing pressure on soybean growers and crushers.

This increased demand has driven soybean oil prices to more than double in the past 12 months with Soybean Oil future’s share of the soybean crush margin hitting the highest level in five years. Read more about soybean oil’s role within the renewable fuels market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEhBl_0dF8VhUO00

Source: USDA Oil Crops Yearbook

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Learn how disease spread is driving renewed volatility in the lean hog market, why biodiesel demand is fueling soybean oil usage, and the Ag product updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst: Pandemic Economic Recovery 'May Last Another 3-6 Months'

Investors are weighing a tremendous amount of uncertainty heading into 2022 with concerns surrounding supply chain disruptions, elevated inflation, Federal Reserve tightening and the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Merk Investments portfolio manager Nick Reece just released his updated economic outlook for the month of December, and said the U.S. economic...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Applied DNA Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Applied DNA Sciences missed estimated earnings by 62.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.37, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Streamline Health Solns: Q3 Earnings Insights

Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Streamline Health Solns beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.05, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
teslarati.com

Tesla to provide product roadmap update in Q4 2021 earnings call

Elon Musk plans to update investors about Tesla’s updated product roadmap at the Q4 2021 earnings call. “Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it’s not over! I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call,” Musk tweeted. Musk made the announcement on...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Biodiesel#European Union#Canada#Ag#Cme Group Renewed#African Swine Fever#Cvol Index#Eu#Usda
Wenatchee World

Ag Monthly

MALAGA — Steve Scott sits at the entrance of his 40-acre farm near the end of Gault Road to welcome folks looking for pumpkins and a relaxing experience — for the 20th year in a row. During the month of October, Gau-Sco Produce and Pork Farm is home to about...
WENATCHEE, WA
Benzinga

Untapped Potential of Asian Markets

The byline is written by Mike Alexandrovski, Founder of Borzo. Mike is a serial entrepreneur with more than 20-years-experience of launching new businesses and management expertise who founded Borzo in 2012. He’s had two successful and two failed startups along the way. ***. Untapped Potential of Asian Markets. Asia...
MARKETS
Benzinga

KalVista Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KalVista Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 1.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.79, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was down...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Photronics Rises Following Upbeat Q4 Results; Radius Health Shares Slide

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.13% to 35,673.40 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 15,670.88. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.11% to 4,681.64. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 50,270,130 cases with around 812,200 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,656,820 cases and 473,950 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,157,720 COVID-19 cases with 616,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 267,527,370 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,289,820 deaths.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

High Quality SaaS: The Rule Of 40 Portfolio Q4 2021 Update

The Rule of 40 is a quantitative way to measure the potential of SaaS companies' growth to create value, even if they're not profitable yet. I propose a portfolio of fast growing software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies based on the Rule of 40. This rule is a quantitative way of measuring the quality of recurring revenue growth. This theoretical portfolio will tend to be highly concentrated and will not consider valuation. Thus, it would be best used as a starting point for picking SaaS investments within a larger portfolio, rather than using it to make an entire real money portfolio or ETF. However, I expect that it will outperform the market over time periods longer than a decade.
MARKETS
News Talk KIT

Ag News: USDA Crop Insurance Updates & Rural Broadband Funding

**The USDA announced updates to crop insurance, in response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, AND to support conservation of natural resources on ag land. USDA's Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision allowing producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Why This CEO Thinks The US Government Is Already Mining Bitcoin

Whit Gibbs, the CEO of U.S.-based Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining marketplace Compass Mining, believes the U.S. government may already be mining Bitcoin. What Happened: In a Dec. 1 episode of Anthony Pompliano’s Best Business Show, Gibbs explained how nations around the world have strategically begun embracing Bitcoin. When asked what...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Veru: Q4 Earnings Insights

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Veru beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,897,000.00 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: StoneX Group Q4 Earnings

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. StoneX Group missed estimated earnings by 65.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $1.44, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $48 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

HashiCorp, in public debut, surges almost 10% above its IPO price

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares surged nearly 10% to $85.72 in Thursday trading, to climb above the stock's $80-a-share initial public offering price. Based in San Francisco, HashiCorp (HCP) shares opened for trading at $81.16, slightly less than 2% above its offering price. On Wednesday, HashiCorp (HCP) priced its IPO, selling 5.3M...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: LPL Financial

Looking into the current session, LPL Finl Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is trading at $163.51, after a 0.52% drop. Over the past month, the stock fell by 0.55%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 67.44%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy