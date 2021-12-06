Q4 2021 Ag Update

Source: CME Group

Renewed volatility in the lean hog market

Livestock industry participants have faced increased price volatility within the lean hog market. Not only has COVID-19 continued to impact supply chain dynamics, but African Swine Fever (ASF) has spread from China to Europe, with reports of the virus in Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti. Adding to the mix, informed consumers are still hungry for quality US meat products, which is clearly illustrated by record export numbers to Mexico and several other markets beyond China. This has caused futures prices and implied volatility to roller coaster.

The CME Group CVOL Index, which tracks volatility and skew over time to help put context around current market conditions, illustrates Lean Hog volatility below.

Fuel from the field: soybean oil and its energy uses

Legislation from both the US and EU is driving increased demand for biodiesel and renewable diesel, with both alternative fuels being derived from soybean oil. Last year, biodiesel accounted for 35% of US soybean oil use. As biodiesel is considered carbon-neutral due to absorbing CO2 during the process of growing the feed stocks, demand is expected to continually increase, placing pressure on soybean growers and crushers.

This increased demand has driven soybean oil prices to more than double in the past 12 months with Soybean Oil future’s share of the soybean crush margin hitting the highest level in five years. Read more about soybean oil’s role within the renewable fuels market.

Source: USDA Oil Crops Yearbook

