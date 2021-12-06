ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

HOW THE WORLD VIEWS EAGLES BOY WONDER GM HOWIE ROSEMAN!

fastphillysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always dicey to rate Philly pro execs within the hothouse of the hometown effect. So, we turn...

fastphillysports.com

fastphillysports.com

ROSEMAN BLAMED DOUG PEDERSON FOR DRAFTING REAGOR!

If you’re looking for someone in the Eagles front office to take the blame for drafting Jalen Reagor instead of Justin Jefferson, don’t look for volunteers. When he was asked about the decision to draft Reagor in 2020. boy wonder Howie Roseman shape-shifted, according to The Athletic:. “I would say...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow comments on T.J. Watt roughing him up after interception

Joe Burrow commented on T.J. Watt roughing him up a bit after the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw an interception to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Of course, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a cool quote after he got roughed up a bit by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Texans’ Discipline News

As if being the NFL’s second-worst team by record wasn’t insufferable enough for the Houston Texans, they’re apparently having “discipline” issues as well. On Sunday, the Texans announced that starting linebacker Zach Cunningham has been shelved for today’s game for “disciplinary reasons”. Cunningham is one of Houston’s best tacklers and led the NFL in tackles last season.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles reportedly starting to view Jalen Hurts as their QB of the future

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES NOW 3 BACK OF DALLAS, WHICH SANK SAINTS!

CeeDee Lamb caught 7-of-13 targets for 89 yards in the Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the Saints. Thw Cowboys now lead the NFC East at 8-4, and the Eagles are 5-7 with a game Sunday at the Jets before a bye. Lamb put a highlight juke on Saints FS Malcolm Jenkins...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES KICKER JAKE ELLIOTT HAD A NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER!

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. In four November games, Elliott connected on all 19 of his kicks – eight field goals and 11 extra points. Two of those eight field goals were from 50+ yards. He scored 12+ points in consecutive games, including a career-high 16 points thanks to four field goals in the Week 11 win over the Saints.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

MINSHEW A MYSTERY AT QB FOR JETS IF HURTS CAN’T GO FOR EAGLES!

Unless Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ ankle is way worse than we hear, he’ll be starting tomorrow against the Jets at Metlife. Hurts suffered a sprained ankle last week against the Giants, and the Eagles listed him questionable on Friday. Earlier in the week, Hurts had been confident about his ability...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL

