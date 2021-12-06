Winter Debuts Today; Mild Conditions Returning Soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story in the short term is a cold front tomorrow. This will lead to a wide range in temperatures during the day but also some uncertainty on how quickly temperatures begin to drop, in other words the timing of when the cold front pushes through. Temperatures are expected to range anywhere from the 40s in north-central KS to 70s around I-35. Precipitation wise: You may have noticed there is a rain/snow mix in the 8 day for Friday night. Total precipitation amounts are likely to remain under 0.10″ so this is not expected to be anything significant. However if there is accumulating snow, it’ll mainly be on grassy surface and at most up to 0.5″. Impacts would include reduced visibility as it’s snowing due to the strong winds continuing overnight but with roads too warm, think the impacts will be minimal however with that said if you do get snow take it slow on the roads especially over bridges and overpasses.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO