The world was shocked to find out Virgil Abloh passed away Sunday, November 28th after privately battling a rare form of cancer. The 41-year-old was the founder of Off-White and the first Black man to be an artistic director for Louis Vuitton. Abloh’s legacy will always be remembered and on Monday Kim Kardashian West shared a gallery of photos with an emotional caption. “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early,” Kim wrote. She went on to describe him as a “gentle, kind, and calm” person who made time for everyone. “This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much,” she continued.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO