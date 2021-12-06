Zendaya wears glittery cobweb dress for Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

Spider-Man: No Way Home has an official rating after two massive trailers. Tom Holland's latest outing as the Marvel hero will be PG-13. It gained that rating because of "sequences of action/violence, some language, and brief suggestive comments." That all tracks based on comments from Holland and the rest of the cast members heading into No Way Home. All of the stars are saying that this entry in the Spider-Man franchise is a little bit darker than the last two MCU movies featuring the character were. In the scheme of things, all of these multiversal villains aren't playing around with Spider-Man this time. It's pretty commonplace to see the hero a little battle-scarred. Multiple parts of the two trailers for No Way Home showcase Holland's character looking more than a little ruffled. Some of the language will probably be pretty down the line for a slightly-older family film of this pedigree.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO