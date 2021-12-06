ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Zendaya wears glittery cobweb dress for Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

By Natasha Harding
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home is due to be released later this month (I, for one, am very keen) and, as with any hotly-anticipated film, you bet ya bottom dollar that the cast is serving a stylish press trip to mark the occasion. Overnight, Zendaya stepped out in London proving...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

All the Deets on Idris Elba’s Wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Idk if you've heard, but Idris Elba is aware of the effect he has on women. BUT! The Office references aside, there's only one woman for him these days: Sabrina Dhowre Elba, his wife since 2019. The couple met in 2017, fell in love, and the rest is history. If...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Looks Regal in 6-Inch Heels & Velvet Bustier Cutout Dress for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

Salma Hayek opted for a glamorous look last night at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, an apt choice for the occasion, the 55-year-old actress wore a bespoke gown from the iconic fashion house along with a pair of towering high heels. The floor-length, long-sleeve dress featured a royal blue velvet bustier top with a sultry cutout design and sparkling embellishments trimming the high-neck and cuffs. Meanwhile, the gown’s black satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit gave way to a pair of towering Gucci high heels done in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe. The Oscar-nominated actress — who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film — further accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Shop T-strap pumps below. To Buy: Gianni Bini Blainee Patent Platform T-Strap Pumps, $90; dillards.com To Buy: Steve Madden Lola Platform Sandal, $140; stevemadden.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Nazria Platform Pump, $70; dsw.com Flip through the gallery to see more of Salma Hayek’s style through the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Tom Holland
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Cardi B just rocked icy silver hair and it’s serving Princess Elsa vibes

After mostly sticking to her signature super dark, black hair, we’re so excited to see that Cardi B has been experimenting with her hair colour lately. The rapper recently gave us an incredible rich, copper hair moment – you know, the most popular colour of 2021 that blew up all over TikTok. And yep, she looked absolutely incredible rocking it. In fact, we hope the copper hair makes an appearance again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobwebs#Glittery#No Way Home#Celine#Alexandermcqueen
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cynthia Nixon Pops on the Red Carpet in Neon Orange Dress and Matching Boots at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

Cynthia Nixon brought a pop of color tonight to the “And Just Like That” premiere at the Modern Museum of Art in New York. The 55-year-old made a case for monochrome orange at the event. She stepped onto the red carpet wearing a full-sleeved frock in a neon hue. The dress boasted a dramatic oversized collar and small darker-colored buttons that ran down the high neck of the dress to the lower half. When it came to her footwear, the star matched her gown with a pair of suede auburn pointed-toe boots with a zip that ran up the side and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Only Have Eyes for Each Other During Spider-Man: No Way Home Event

Zendaya and Tom Holland's chemistry transcends far beyond the screen! The Hollywood power couple appeared to only have eyes for each other, as they stepped out in style to attend the Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall in London on Sunday, Dec. 5. The two, who play love interests in the superhero film, displayed their real-life romance during the event. At one point, photographers captured the pair with their arms wrapped around each other as they gazed into each other's eyes. Another image showed the two flashing wide smiles at each other, with Zendaya holding onto Tom's leather jacket. In other pictures, the duo snuck in glances towards one another even as they posed with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Rating Revealed

Spider-Man: No Way Home has an official rating after two massive trailers. Tom Holland's latest outing as the Marvel hero will be PG-13. It gained that rating because of "sequences of action/violence, some language, and brief suggestive comments." That all tracks based on comments from Holland and the rest of the cast members heading into No Way Home. All of the stars are saying that this entry in the Spider-Man franchise is a little bit darker than the last two MCU movies featuring the character were. In the scheme of things, all of these multiversal villains aren't playing around with Spider-Man this time. It's pretty commonplace to see the hero a little battle-scarred. Multiple parts of the two trailers for No Way Home showcase Holland's character looking more than a little ruffled. Some of the language will probably be pretty down the line for a slightly-older family film of this pedigree.
MOVIES
Glamour

Zendaya Wore a Metal Spine Dress—And Fans Are Noticing a Spider-Man Influence

The press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home has begun, and of course, that means new Zendaya looks will be blessing our feeds. On Monday, November 30, the fashion icon appeared at the Ballon D'Or photo call in Paris, sporting yet another iconic dress. This Roberto Cavalli ensemble was an open-back black dress with elbow-length sleeves. From the front, it's a simple yet sleek LBD. But the pièce de résistance is visible only when Zendaya turns around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Reveals Hilarious On-Set Stunt Story

When a character like Spider-Man comes into the mix, you can best believe there will be some high-octane action sequences and Olympic-quality gymnastics involved. We are, after all, talking about a superhero that swings from one high-rise building to the next. While the action sequences look dynamite on the silver screen, Zendaya says it's hard to take filming sequences like that seriously because of the effects needed to produce them.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Christina Aguilera just recreated her most iconic noughties look

It's been almost two decades since Christina Aguilera released her dance floor hit "Dirrty", but at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles last night, she proved the spirit of the iconic track still lives on. Taking to the stage to perform a selection of her biggest hits, including "Genie...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy