ASK IRA: Would/could Heat enter a Damian Lillard derby?

Q: Last season Damian Lillard had indicated that he would want to be traded if Portland did not make strides to be a contender. I’m hoping that remains the case. As good as Kyle Lowry is, Damian Lillard is better. And younger. He fills that need of a third star player that can put Miami over the top. Wishful thinking? What did they say two days before the Shaquille O’Neal trade? No one even saw that coming. Portland won’t trade Lillard to the West. — Martin.

A: Based on how poorly the Trail Blazers have played, especially on the defensive end, what once appeared remote regarding a trade now appears possible with Damian Lillard. Of course, compounding matters is Portland’s search for a new general manager, with such a major decision first requiring a decisionmaker in place. Still, once the Heat added Kyle Lowry, the chances of Lillard-to-Heat all but ceased, and for more than the Heat lacking trade resources. Plus, Kyle was Jimmy Butler’s addition of choice, leaving him with most-favored player status. And it’s not as if the Blazers would want to trade old for older. So, yes, one of the league’s most attractive names might actually come to market. But that market won’t be Miami.

Q: Ira, so, they’re going to have to find a way to sign Caleb Martin, right? — Cheryl.

A: For those late to the conversation: By rule under his two-way contract, Caleb Martin can only be active on game nights for 50 of the 82 regular-season games. After Saturday’s 16-point outing in Milwaukee (one that included an emphatic baseline dunk), Martin has utilized 22 of his active games. Should he remain active on game nights, his clock would run out after the Jan. 31 game in Boston. That would leave him ineligible to play the balance of the season for the Heat unless converted to a standard deal. The Heat do have a roster spot available to convert him to a standard deal, but that is when luxury-tax concerns would enter the equation. I would be shocked if somehow, some way he is not with the Heat for the balance of the season and playoffs.

Q: Enough with the zone. Gimmicks don’t win. — Scott.

A: But neither does a man-to-man approach with so many negative defenders. If at any point Erik Spoelstra thought he could get similar results with a man-to-man approach, he would play that as the base defense. But with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler out, that isn’t the case. That doesn’t mean, even when whole that the Heat can’t throw it in as a change of pace. But as with all NBA wrinkles, eventually the opposition scouts it and solves it.