ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ASK IRA: Would/could Heat enter a Damian Lillard derby?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Q: Last season Damian Lillard had indicated that he would want to be traded if Portland did not make strides to be a contender. I’m hoping that remains the case. As good as Kyle Lowry is, Damian Lillard is better. And younger. He fills that need of a third star player that can put Miami over the top. Wishful thinking? What did they say two days before the Shaquille O’Neal trade? No one even saw that coming. Portland won’t trade Lillard to the West. — Martin.

A: Based on how poorly the Trail Blazers have played, especially on the defensive end, what once appeared remote regarding a trade now appears possible with Damian Lillard. Of course, compounding matters is Portland’s search for a new general manager, with such a major decision first requiring a decisionmaker in place. Still, once the Heat added Kyle Lowry, the chances of Lillard-to-Heat all but ceased, and for more than the Heat lacking trade resources. Plus, Kyle was Jimmy Butler’s addition of choice, leaving him with most-favored player status. And it’s not as if the Blazers would want to trade old for older. So, yes, one of the league’s most attractive names might actually come to market. But that market won’t be Miami.

Q: Ira, so, they’re going to have to find a way to sign Caleb Martin, right? — Cheryl.

A: For those late to the conversation: By rule under his two-way contract, Caleb Martin can only be active on game nights for 50 of the 82 regular-season games. After Saturday’s 16-point outing in Milwaukee (one that included an emphatic baseline dunk), Martin has utilized 22 of his active games. Should he remain active on game nights, his clock would run out after the Jan. 31 game in Boston. That would leave him ineligible to play the balance of the season for the Heat unless converted to a standard deal. The Heat do have a roster spot available to convert him to a standard deal, but that is when luxury-tax concerns would enter the equation. I would be shocked if somehow, some way he is not with the Heat for the balance of the season and playoffs.

Q: Enough with the zone. Gimmicks don’t win. — Scott.

A: But neither does a man-to-man approach with so many negative defenders. If at any point Erik Spoelstra thought he could get similar results with a man-to-man approach, he would play that as the base defense. But with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler out, that isn’t the case. That doesn’t mean, even when whole that the Heat can’t throw it in as a change of pace. But as with all NBA wrinkles, eventually the opposition scouts it and solves it.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Portland reveals return timelines for injured Damian Lillard, Nassir Little

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without a pair of key contributors for the immediate future. Damian Lillard, who missed Tuesday’s win over the Detroit Pistons due to lower abdominal tendinopathy, will be re-evaluated in 10 days while continuing to receive treatment, the team announced on Wednesday. Making matters worse, ascending third-year forward Nassir Little, who also missed Tuesday’s game, will be re-assessed in one week after an MRI revealed the extent of his left ankle sprain.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Top 5 Stories for the Trail Blazers Season: Damian Lillard

Today we’re celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday by running down the Top 5 stories in the Portland Trail Blazers season so far. You may think that a .500-esque record wouldn’t leave many distinct points to talk about. You’d be wrong. Check throughout the day as we unveil (and invite you to examine) the trends typifying Portland’s year to this point.
NBA
SLAM

Damian Lillard to Miss At Least 10 Days Due to Abdominal Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers announced today that an MRI confirmed Damian Lillard suffered lower abdominal tendinopathy. The organization said the six-time All-Star would continue his recovery protocol until he is reevaluated in 10 days. Lillard’s abdominal injury has been lingering on and off for weeks, missing a November 14 game...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Damian Lillard’s Boldness Extends to Entrepreneurial Spirit

Damian Lillard might be the most versatile entrepreneur active in the NBA, not only scoring on the court but in music, business and supporting his community. From humble beginnings in Oakland, California and a relatively under-the-radar four years at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, the 31-year-old is now one of the world’s biggest names in sports.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard admits the ‘struggle’ is real ahead of Warriors game

The Portland Trail Blazers’ 125-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday wasn’t just demoralizing because of their stagnant, disorganized late-game offense. It wasn’t just frustrating due to the surprise absence of Richaun Holmes or fourth-quarter ejection of De’Aaron Fox, either, making the Kings yet another short-handed foe to beat the Blazers. Failing to avenge a season-opening loss at Moda Center is another reason why Portland’s latest defeat stung more than most.
NBA
The Game Haus

Damian Lillard out vs. Pistons with abdominal pain

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is officially out tonight against the Detroit Pistons. The official cause listed for his absence is abdominal pain. It is likely just a rest night for the superstar, but it is unclear how long he will be absent from the Blazers’ lineup. Yahoo...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Sixers Trade Lands Damian Lillard In Philadelphia

There still hasn’t been a Ben Simmons trade and the Philadelphia 76ers still have their focus on landing a superstar like Damian Lillard in a potential trade. While Lillard remains intent on leading the Portland Trail Blazers to success, there’s an intriguing hypothetical NBA trade scenario to ponder if those intentions were to change.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Damian Lillard
clevelandstar.com

Even without Damian Lillard, Blazers blast skidding Pistons

CJ McCollum recorded 28 points and six assists and reserve Ben McLemore scored a season-high 17 points as the Portland Trail Blazers sailed to a 110-92 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Portland easily improved to 10-1 at home despite not having the services of six-time All-Star...
NBA
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard Reportedly Wants To Play With Ben Simmons

It has been an unstable 2021-22 NBA season for the Portland Trail Blazers. The franchise fired Terry Stotts after their first-round exit from the 2021 playoffs and brought in Chauncey Billups in his stead. A few months into the new season, and the Trail Blazers have sacked GM Neil Olshey...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Wants A 2-Year, $107M Extension, He Would Get $55M At 36-Years-Old

For the Portland Trail Blazers, their success lies in the hands of Damian Lillard. The 31-year-old is, arguably, the best player in Blazers history and it's only because of his presence that the team is enjoying an 8-year streak of playoff appearances. With that fact in mind, it's no surprise...
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The 76ers Need Damian Lillard

It seems that the Philadelphia 76ers have been angling to land Damian Lillard for years now. In reality, their pursuit of Lillard is only a few months old but it feels like longer because their desire for him is so strong. No one can blame the 76ers for their interest...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Analysis Network

Two Dates Could Indicate Damian Lillard’s Future With Blazers

The future of the Portland Trail Blazers franchise could be hanging in the balance. Following the decision to fire general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, Portland could be looking at some major changes as the NBA trade deadline approaches. According to The Athletic, superstar point guard Damian...
NBA
NBA

Damian Lillard sidelined with lower ab injury

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) confirms Portland guard Damian Lillard with lower abdominal tendinopathy, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Lillard will continue his recovery protocol and be re-evaluated in 10 days. Through 20 games (all starts) this season, Lillard is averaging 21.5 points (39.7% FG,...
NBA
Sporting News

Ben Simmons trade rumors: Damian Lillard 'would like to play' with 76ers star

Damian Lillard reportedly has an interest in playing with Ben Simmons. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Lillard intends to give the Trail Blazers time to find a new leader of basketball operations following the firing of Neil Olshey, but he "still wants significant changes to the roster."
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No talk of surgery for Damian Lillard yet

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard will be spending a lot of time resting over these 10 days but he “hopes” they’ll be able to get him a little bit of basketball activity. There’s been no talk of surgery at this point. Source: Twitter @highkin. What’s the buzz on...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Blazer's Edge

Haynes: Damian Lillard Receives Cortisone Treatment, Could Return Soon

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard received a cortisone injection to help mitigate ongoing abdominal pain and could return to action as soon as this weekend. The news comes from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Lillard has been inactive for the Blazers since November 30th. Portland has played four games...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Damian Lillard wants 2-year extension, which could shape Blazers GM search

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote an in-depth report that highlighted the Portland Trail Blazers' general manager search and Damian Lillard's potential future with the franchise. Importantly, Wojnarowski reports that Lillard is seeking a massive contract extension when he is eligible for it this summer. "Lillard wants a two-year, $107 million extension...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy