In a fashion landscape that at times feels monotonous, conservative and predictable, it was an honor to have witnessed the work of someone as dynamic as Virgil Abloh. Whether you were a dedicated fanatic or a neutral observer, it was undeniable that his career was both defiant and disruptive, trailblazing and remarkable. In 2017, reflecting on his 2009 arrival on the Paris fashion scene (alongside Kanye West), Abloh told W magazine, “We were a generation that was interested in fashion and weren’t supposed to be there. We saw this as our chance to participate and make current culture. In a lot of ways, it felt like we were bringing more excitement than the industry was.”

