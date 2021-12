In 2021, inflation rose at a rate not seen in more than three decades. Congress gave the Federal Reserve a mandate to maintain stable prices. The bank, with its power to lend and set interest rates, is getting a test in the form of a snarled supply chain and a world continuing to recover from the Covid pandemic. As a result, economists across the spectrum wonder if the Fed can control this bout of price spikes.

