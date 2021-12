Brighten up your wall with these charming Nintendo posters. What gifts are you getting for your loved ones this Christmas? With so many gamer gifts and trinkets to choose from, it's a tricky question, for sure. If you're looking for something classy that's not going to clutter the place, perhaps one of these lovely Nintendo art prints or posters would do the trick. You could even get one for yourself — it's been a rough couple of years, after all, and we'd hazard a guess that you deserve it!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO