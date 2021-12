The National Hockey League is anticipating revenue to top $5 billion this season, eclipsing the league’s pre-pandemic levels. The NHL was on pace for roughly $5 billion in revenue during 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the back half of the season. The league anticipates 2021-22 revenue to top $5 billion, which would be an NHL record. The growth is boosted largely by the league’s new U.S. television contracts—a pair of deals, with ESPN and Turner, that will pay an average of $600 million per year, roughly triple the annual value of the prior NBC contract. Beyond that, however, the league has seen...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO