Rensselaer, NY

Deep learning dreams up new protein structures

By Staff report
Troy Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Just as convincing images of cats can be created using artificial intelligence, new proteins can now be made using similar tools. In a report in Nature, a team including researchers at the University of Washington, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Harvard University describe the development of a neural...

www.troyrecord.com

