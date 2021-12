Here's why Tengen Uzui wanted to take Aoi and Naho on his mission in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8. There is little doubt that fans can't get enough of Tengen Uzui after his flamboyant debut in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 8. However, some people were also wondering why the Sound Hashira had tried to take Aoi and Naho with him on his mission to the Yoshiwara red-light district. Luckily, the reason has already been revealed in the new opening sequence for the Entertainment District arc.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO