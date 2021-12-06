ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Escambia County School District in Florida starts annual Holiday food drive

By Chad Petri
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Teachers, students, staff, and others are being encouraged to help out this holiday season. The Escambia County School District’s annual Holiday Food Drive runs from December 6th to the 15th. Donation boxes have been sent to all schools.

“Community members are encouraged to participate by dropping non-perishable food donations at the ECSD school of their choice, the Vernon McDaniel Building, or the Office of Community Involvement at the Hall Center,” said a school district news release. Food donations will be delivered to Manna Food Pantries before the start of the holiday break.

Here’s a news release from the school district:

The Escambia County School District is once again partnering with Manna Food Pantries for an annual holiday season food drive.

ECSD warehouse services personnel have delivered collection boxes to all schools and centers, and donations have begun to roll in. Schools and centers are encouraged to “get creative” in promoting this year’s event, which will wrap up on December 3, 2021. One elementary, one middle, and one high school with the most creative idea(s) will win a prize from the ECSD Office of Community Involvement.

Between December 6 and December 15, warehouse staff will collect and consolidate the food donations from all schools and district sites. Shortly thereafter, likely on December 16 or 17, warehouse staff will deliver donations to Manna Food Pantries, ahead of the ECSD Holiday Break.

“Last year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, our district collected more than 13,600 pounds of food! That’s truly a difference maker in the lives of many of the families we serve,” remarked ECSD Coordinator of Community Involvement Wanda Kotick. “It is wonderful that our relationship with Manna Food Pantries allows us to assist with the food needs of many of the students in our district.”

Community members are encouraged to participate by dropping non-perishable food donations at the ECSD school of their choice, the Vernon McDaniel Building, or the Office of Community Involvement at the Hall Center.

The Vernon McDaniel Building is located at 75 N. Pace Blvd. in Pensacola; the J.E. Hall Center is located at 30 E. Texar Dr. in Pensacola.

For more information, please Contact Wanda Kotick, Coordinator of Community Involvement at wkotick@ecsdfl.us or (850)469-5675.

