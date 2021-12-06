ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger numbers continue to grow at Norwegian

Cover picture for the articleNew figures from Norwegian reveal the carrier welcomed over one million passengers in November for the second consecutive month. Adjustments to capacity and route network for the winter season have been well-received by customers, the carrier...

Heathrow passenger numbers down 60% as cancellations mount

Heathrow has said passenger numbers were 60% lower in November than before the pandemic and there were “high cancellations” among business travellers concerned about being trapped overseas for Christmas as Omicron spreads. The UK’s largest airport said the government’s travel restrictions had dealt a fresh blow to travel...
IATA records modest increase in aviation activity

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has found that the recovery in air travel continued in October with broad-based improvements in both domestic and international markets. The trade body also warned that the imposition of travel bans by governments, against the advice of the WHO, could threaten the sector’s recovery.
Silver Nova construction begins in Germany

Silversea Cruises has announced the name of its first Nova-class ship, Silver Nova. The vessel is being developed as part of a new-build scheme known as Project Evolution. A steel-cutting ceremony was held earlier as the construction of the ship got underway at Meyer Werft in Papenburg. The vessel, set...
Service Brands Continue To Grow as 2021 Winds Down

As 2021 draws to a close, service brands continue their growth in nearly all sectors and locations across the country… and beyond. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and portfolio diversification in 2022. For more on service brand news and opportunities, visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page.
Expo 2020 continues to rack up visitor numbers

Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers have climbed to 4,766,419 in the period up to November 28th, driven by music, sporting stars and continued strong take-up of the November Weekday Pass. Jubilee stage played host to a packed week of entertainment, including Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Al-Ruwaished and famed Egyptian singer Mohamed...
American Airlines trims 2022 flights due to Boeing delays

Citing delivery delays of a top-selling Boeing jet, American Airlines said Thursday it was scaling back its international flight schedule for 2022. The major US carrier is still waiting for the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered and will not resume flying routes in the summer of 2022 as previously planned, including to Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland, according to a securities filing. "This weekend we will load our summer 2022 long-haul schedule, but it will not have the growth we initially expected," American Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said in a letter to employees. "Boeing continues to be unable to deliver the 787s we have on order, including as many as 13 aircraft that were slated to be in our fleet by this winter," the executive said.
Etihad Airways signs codeshare deal with ITA Airways

Etihad Airways and ITA Airways, the national carrier of Italy, have signed a codeshare agreement connecting the networks of the two airlines. This new commercial partnership is designed to boost business travel and tourism between Italy and the United Arab Emirates, and will offer travellers more options and better connectivity when travelling through Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa and Abu Dhabi.
MSC Group prepares to welcome two LNG-powered vessels

MSC Group and Chantiers de l’Atlantique have celebrated two significant new-build milestones for the construction two new vessels. MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia will become the first Liquified Natural Gas-powered (LNG) vessels to join the MSC Cruises fleet next year - representing an investment of €3 billion in such ships.
Finnair boosts US connections for summer 2022

Finnair will expand its network in the United States with flights from Helsinki to Seattle due to start in June. In the summer season, the carrier will operate three weekly flights to the city, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Seattle is known for its spectacular natural beauty, coffee culture, music...
Heywood to lead hotels division for Habitas

Habitas has appointed Guy Heywood as chief executive of hotels, overseeing the management division to support its rapid global growth. A seasoned industry expert and experienced operator, possessing a wealth of knowledge in the international hospitality industry, Heywood will oversee all operations across all Habitas current and future properties. Heywood...
Number of countries hit by new Omicron variant growing

Amid worldwide panic sparked by Omicron, many countries reimposed travel restrictions in an attempt to limit its spread. Since Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in South Africa, more and more countries around the globe are reporting the arrival of the new strain to their territory. New...
Fetch Rewards Continues to Grow

Fetch Rewards is now equivalent to the nation’s seventh-largest retailer for annualized gross merchandise value (GMV), surpassing $100 billion flowing through its platform, the company announced today. “When we dug into the types of receipts shoppers were trying to submit to Fetch, we were astounded at the growing velocity within...
United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
On the Beach Group prepares for 2022 recovery

On the Beach Group has seen losses narrow as it reports its financial results for the year. The company, which took trips off sale for the majority of the summer, reported a loss of £37 million for financial 2021, compared to a loss of £46 million the previous year.
Advantage Travel Partnership restructures operations

The Advantage Travel Partnership will move out of its head office as it restructures its operation. The company said it would move to a hybrid working environment for all head office-based staff, taking temporary space for key employees. However, the former offices are still owned by the organisation and rental...
MAG calls for government review of travel restrictions

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has called on the government to carry out an urgent review of its new travel restrictions as the group released half-year results. Figures for the first six months of its financial year showed MAG passenger numbers remained 82 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels, despite initial early signs of recovery over the summer.
Business travellers cancelling flights due to travel restrictions, says Heathrow

Many business travellers are cancelling trips because of new travel restrictions, Heathrow bosses say.The November traffic figures for Britain’s busiest airport show demand still at just 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – even though the US opened up to European travellers early in the month.Heathrow’s statement said: “High level of cancellations by business travellers concerned about being trapped overseas because of pre-departure testing shows the potential harm to the economy of travel restrictions.”The airport is urging the government “to reduce restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so”. The health secretary, Sajid Javid, told MPs this week...
