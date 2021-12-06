Leyton Orient’s Craig Clay set to be fit for Swindon clash

Craig Clay should be available when Leyton Orient host Swindon.

The long-serving midfielder had been sidelined with an ankle injury but made his return to action in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Tranmere.

Clay was withdrawn after 55 minutes as a precaution in order to be fit for Tuesday night’s clash.

Callum Reilly is set to miss out again with a groin injury.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner will have a virtually full-strength squad to select from.

Centre-half Romoney Crichlow is pushing for a recall to the starting XI after recovering from an ankle injury.

Crichlow came on for the latter stages of the cup win at Walsall and will give Garner a decision to make in his backline.

The only other concern will come in midfield on whether to bring Ben Gladwin back in to start. Defender Mathieu Baudry will definitely not face his former team as he is sidelined by a hip problem.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox