Soccer

Leyton Orient’s Craig Clay set to be fit for Swindon clash

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Craig Clay should be available when Leyton Orient host Swindon.

The long-serving midfielder had been sidelined with an ankle injury but made his return to action in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Tranmere.

Clay was withdrawn after 55 minutes as a precaution in order to be fit for Tuesday night’s clash.

Callum Reilly is set to miss out again with a groin injury.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner will have a virtually full-strength squad to select from.

Centre-half Romoney Crichlow is pushing for a recall to the starting XI after recovering from an ankle injury.

Crichlow came on for the latter stages of the cup win at Walsall and will give Garner a decision to make in his backline.

The only other concern will come in midfield on whether to bring Ben Gladwin back in to start. Defender Mathieu Baudry will definitely not face his former team as he is sidelined by a hip problem.

FanSided

Injury and fitness updates on Vardy and Maddison before Villa clash

Following the Southampton draw and prior to the Aston Villa match, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers provided updates on Jamie Vardy’s and James Maddison’s fitness. The Leicester boss will be sweating over the availability of two of his most vital and currently in form personnel: Vardy and Maddison. It would be a worry to lose either, yet there are some suitable replacement options in the LCFC squad as backup, such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Cheltenham set for triple boost ahead of Cambridge clash

Cheltenham could be boosted by the return of three players for the visit of Cambridge. Kyle Vassell missed the FA Cup defeat at AFC Wimbledon through injury and will be assessed. Conor Thomas is close to returning after groin trouble and Lewis Freestone is almost fit following a hip injury.
SOCCER
newschain

Exeter’s Sam Nombe set to miss Northampton clash

Sam Nombe looks set to miss Exeter’s home clash with fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Northampton. Striker Nombe opened the scoring in City’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Cambridge at the weekend before coming off in the 55th minute with a knock. Midfielder Tim Dieng is also likely to miss...
SOCCER
