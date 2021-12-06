Carbon trading gets a green light from the U.N., and Brazil hopes to earn billions

Two cargo ships have collided in the Baltic Sea off Sweden’s south coast, Reuters reported quoting Swedish public broadcaster SVT.The collision occurred between Danish island Bornholm and the southern Swedish city of Ystad, SVT reported on Monday, citing the Swedish Maritime Administration.While one ship was registered in Denmark, and the other was British, according to Reuters news agency.It also added that the Danish ship is believed to be floating upside down. It had two people on board and their status was not known, the centre said.“We do not know exactly how it happened,” Jonas Franzen, communications manager at the Swedish...
