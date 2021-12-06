My Husband Went on a Date With His Ex-Girlfriend

Dean McDermott was noticeably absent from his family’s 2021 Christmas card, as rumors continue to swirl that he and Tori Spelling are ending their 15-year marriage. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were not a united couple in their family Christmas card this year. In fact, Dean, 55, was not present at all for the photo, which Tori, 48, shared to her Instagram page on Monday, November 22. The snapshot features the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her five children posing with several farm animals, including a pig and a rooster that Tori held in her arms. Under the picture, the card reads, “Happy Holidays. With love, from our farm to your home. Xoxox, Tori & family.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO