1 person hospitalized following early morning fire in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Three people escaped from their house following an early morning Monday fire in Randolph. The fire resulted in one of the residents being hospitalized.

The Randolph Fire Chief Richard Donovan told Boston 25 News crews were alerted to a fire at the rear of a house on Warren Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw that fire started in the back before traveling up to the second and third floors of the house. Crews began to chase the fire through voids, empty spaces in the building, which was a labor-intensive search for pockets of fire.

Before crews arrived, smoke alarms in the house were able to alert the residents inside. Crews will continue to be at the scene for a couple more hours, authorities say.

One person was sent to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, but it’s unclear the state of their current condition. Donovan confirmed there are no reported injuries from firefighters.

Donovan added that there is major damage to the second and third floors of the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

