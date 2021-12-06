ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

1 person hospitalized following early morning fire in Randolph

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Three people escaped from their house following an early morning Monday fire in Randolph. The fire resulted in one of the residents being hospitalized.

The Randolph Fire Chief Richard Donovan told Boston 25 News crews were alerted to a fire at the rear of a house on Warren Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw that fire started in the back before traveling up to the second and third floors of the house. Crews began to chase the fire through voids, empty spaces in the building, which was a labor-intensive search for pockets of fire.

Before crews arrived, smoke alarms in the house were able to alert the residents inside. Crews will continue to be at the scene for a couple more hours, authorities say.

One person was sent to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, but it’s unclear the state of their current condition. Donovan confirmed there are no reported injuries from firefighters.

Donovan added that there is major damage to the second and third floors of the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Worcester homeowner has (increasingly) inflated view of Christmas

WORCESTER, Mass. — At dusk Thursday, Alex Cornwell arrived home from his day job in the construction industry and began tidying up his property’s Christmas display. It takes more than a few minutes. In the three years since he and his wife moved into the house at 26 Dawson Rd., his annual display of holiday inflatables has grown to number nearly 120. There are numerous Santa Clauses, dozens of Disney characters, the Grinch, a Ninja Turtle, a Star Wars section and multiple Minions. And it started with just one.
WORCESTER, MA
Video: Florida woman arrested after chase through golf course

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A woman was arrested in Florida after dashcam video showed her leading police on a chase through a Vero Beach golf course. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said Jodi Ann Harvey drove through the gate of the Grand Harbor Golf Course and onto the course, WPTV reported. Dashcam video released from the sheriff’s office shows deputies making multiple attempts to stop her.
FLORIDA STATE
