ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford finalizing contracts with CRT, Wheeler for new civilian crisis response team

By Rebecca Lurye, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

The city of Hartford is in talks with two local agencies about running a new civilian crisis intervention team to complement the police department, a program Mayor Luke Bronin initially hoped to launch this past summer.

The mayor’s office said it may award contracts to both Community Renewal Team and Wheeler Clinic to implement the new Hartford Community Responders program, which will provide an alternative to an armed police response in certain situations involving substance abuse, mental health and other non-violent problems.

“We are currently in the process of finalizing our agreements with providers, and we’re aiming to have the program in place by the first of the year,” communications assistant Akash Kaza said. Wheeler Clinic is is a community health center, providing addiction services and primary and behavioral health care, and CRT provides services to the vulnerable, low-income population.

The crisis team will give families an alternative to calling police if they’re concerned about a loved one’s behavioral or mental health, the mayor and Police Chief Jason Thody have said.

In addition to de-escalation, risk assessments and case management, the team will also be able to administer Narcan to people overdosing on opioids, help people with basic needs like clothes, food and shelter, and transport people to clinics, shelters and other service providers, according to the city’s request for proposals.

The city has budgeted $5 million in surplus funds to create the corps of professional responders and scale it up over four years. Bronin introduced the idea in June 2020, amid local and national protests against racism and police violence and calls for cities to redirect law enforcement spending to other community and social services.

The city later said it wanted to launch Hartford Community Responders as early as July 2021, a goalpost that’s now pushed to January.

An online portal for bid opportunities in the city shows only three applicants to run Hartford Community Responders: Community Renewal Team, The Village for Families and Children and Latino Community Services.

Wheeler Clinic is not listed. Other prospective bidders included Hispanic Health Council, InterCommunity Inc., and the Latin Enrichment Organization. Kaza said the city contacted the Wheeler Clinic because it was uniquely qualified to treat juveniles in Hartford because of its work with 211 and Hartford Public Schools.

In 2020, Hartford police were sent to more than 11,000 calls for people in emotional distress. The city estimates that half of those calls could be handled by a professional civilian, such as a social worker trained in de-escalation, risk assessments and case management.

Dispatchers will not send the responders to any calls that pose a danger to them or the public.

Capitol Region Mental Health will also continue responding to certain calls where people are experiencing acute distress, though the state-run agency has limited hours and resources.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

West Hartford to weigh retiring Warrior, Chieftain school nicknames, while Glastonbury to hold hearing on restoring Tomahawks

Two local school districts face upcoming decisions about the use of Native American mascots in their towns. As officials in West Hartford weigh whether to remove the nicknames of one or both of the town’s high schools, the Board of Education in Glastonbury will hold a hearing next week on whether to reinstate a mascot it had previously retired. West Hartford previously retired school logos ...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate at 6.14%; Hospitalizations highest since mid-February

The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is nearing 9,000 for Connecticut while the weekly COVID-19 test positivity remains at its highest level since January, state officials reported Thursday. Hospitalizations due to the virus—primarily among unvaccinated patients—are at their highest point since February. There were 37 additional COVID-19 fatalities over the last week. The delta ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Feds charge former Pratt & Whitney employee with conspiracy to suppress wages

A former Pratt & Whitney employee faces federal criminal charges that he conspired with suppliers to restrict the hiring and recruiting of engineers and other skilled workers to suppress wages. Mahesh Patel of Glastonbury, a former director of global engineering services, enforced an agreement as an intermediary between conspiring suppliers, federal prosecutors say. The investigation looked at ...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford area police task force working to curb car theft and related crime

Sharing information immediately across town lines has proven crucial in curbing a recent spike in thefts of mostly high-end vehicles and related crimes, leaders of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force said Thursday. The police task force that targets car thieves has recovered 72 stolen vehicles, arrested carjacking and murder suspects and seized several guns since its launch two ...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Hartford Courant

Man shot in Hartford’s South End

A man is recovering from being shot in Hartford late Wednesday, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 735 Wethersfield Ave. shortly before 11:10 p.m., but there was no victim or sign of a shooting in the South End neighborhood, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. While they started looking for possible witnesses, a man in his 30s showed up at the hospital to be treated ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Rich Hollant’s ‘All That Remains’ photography exhibit in Hartford focuses on impermanence of memory

A photography exhibit opening Dec. 9 at Charter Oak Cultural Center in Hartford, “All That Remains,” reflects on the impermanent nature of memory. Photographer Richard Hollant said the theme fits his own transitory recollections of the photos he took, as well as the medium he used to capture the images. “They stopped making Polaroid film years ago. You can buy it from people who bought it back ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy