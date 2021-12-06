At El Sol Deli in Manchester, you can get breakfast, lunch and Mexican food all day

The tortillas at El Sol Deli in Manchester are made from scratch by Elizabeth Rangel, who runs the restaurant. Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Main Street in Manchester has no shortage of Mexican restaurants. Mexico Lindo and Lucky Taco are just steps away from the newest eatery on the block, El Sol Deli, which opened in early November.

El Sol is a bit different, though. The 20-seat eatery is open every day at 7 a.m. selling traditional American breakfast foods and deli sandwiches alongside Mexican classics.

“Mexican food and sandwiches are served all day. Breakfast food is served all day,” said Elizabeth Rangel, who runs the restaurant owned by her father, Javier Rangel.

Javier Rangel, a roofer by trade, opened El Sol Deli in Stratford in early 2020. That location, run by Elizabeth Rangel’s sister and stepmother, powered through the pandemic and prospered.

Javier Rangel decided this year to open a satellite location when he found a recently vacated, fully built-out storefront at 631 Main St. in Manchester, where Johnson’s Seafood used to be.

Elizabeth Rangel runs the shop with her fiancé, Giovanni Chetrancolo. They live in Waterbury.

Also minding the store is a 5-foot-tall metal rooster. A similar rooster in the Stratford shop became a popular background for customers to take selfies.

“We wanted to have one, too,” Elizabeth Rangel said.

Elizabeth Rangel once worked at Pickle Barrel in Stratford. That deli experience made her an expert at making eggs, pancakes, French toast and deli sandwiches — pastrami, salami, four kinds of turkey, three kinds of ham — that now are the American half of her menu.

Her grandmother and father taught her to cook the other dishes, in the style of Javier Rangel’s hometown in Michoacan. Elizabeth Rangel has prepared these for years, for gatherings of her extended family.

“I have so many cousins, about 30. We’re all about the same age. I’ve cooked for them all,” she said.

The setup in Manchester is different than Stratford, where a quick-serve counter sells from pre-made trays of specials of the day. In Manchester, all food is made to order.

Mexican offerings include burritos, tacos, sopes, quesadillas, tortas and enchiladas, filled with a choice of chicken, chorizo, steak, carnitas and el pastor. Lengua and shrimp tacos are sold, as well as chicken or cheese flautas, Cuban sandwiches and nachos, as well as three Mexican-style egg breakfast dishes.

Elizabeth Rangel makes her own tres leches cake in house and tortillas from scratch. Beverages include Mexican cola and Fanta, Sidral Mundet apple soda and Jarritos.

Elizabeth Rangel grew up in Bridgeport after her family moved there from New York state. Inspired by her enterprising dad, she took courses in entrepreneurship at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport. So she is well-prepared to run the Manchester location. She is, like many other restaurateurs, looking to hire more staff. With her, however, the clock is ticking.

“I’m pregnant. I’m due in February. I’ll need someone by then to help out in the kitchen,” she said.

El Sol Deli, 631 Main St. in Manchester, is open weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Saturdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 860-783-8856.

