Maryland gubernatorial candidate John King wades into education controversy with new ad campaign

Democratic gubernatorial candidate John King is wading into the hot-button issue of teaching the history of racism in schools with a new video ad campaign.

A 60-second ad will start appearing to Marylanders on Monday on a variety of websites, largely as pre-roll ads that run before videos, including news reports. The campaign is costing “in the low six figures” to start, according to King’s campaign team.

Though King does not say the term “critical race theory” in the ad, he addresses the recent controversies about how issues of racism, slavery and discrimination are taught in public schools. Critical race theory is a term that’s been broadly applied to lessons on racism by opponents, though scholars define it more narrowly as a legal framework and academic line of inquiry that focuses on how racism has been embedded in U.S. systems and policies .

“The truth is, today’s gaps in health, wealth and criminal justice are tied to the history of slavery, segregation and redlining ... We’re strong enough to acknowledge injustice and see the power of progress,” King says in the ad, speaking into the camera from what appears to be an empty classroom.

The ad also shows King standing before a cabin in Gaithersburg where his ancestors were enslaved. “My family went from being enslaved in that cabin to serving in the cabinet of our nation’s first Black president,” King says, as the ad switches to a photo of King as U.S. education secretary, with former President Barack Obama by his side.

Blasting the teaching of tough issues about racism has been a recent strategy of Republicans, and may have factored in the successful gubernatorial campaign of the GOP’s Glenn Youngkin in Virginia. King’s ad opens with clips of two right-wing conservatives talking about the issue: Fox News host Tucker Carlson (”School curricula have become openly racist.”) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (”Critical race theory is bigoted! It is a lie!”).

King is among eight declared Democratic candidates for governor. Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive, launched radio ads on Washington, D.C. stations last month, introducing himself and promoting the need for economic equity. Mike Rosenbaum, a tech entrepreneur who dropped out of the race last week, had run a video campaign with an economic theme on streaming TV services.