As Gov. Lamont faces questions on Annie Lamont’s investments and state contracts, critics say more transparency is needed

More than two years ago, Gov. Ned Lamont sought legal counsel on how to avoid conflicts with his wife, Annie’s, extensive company investment portfolio.

But despite receiving a 16-page ruling endorsing Lamont’s plan to avoid a conflict between state business and family investments, the governor has faced criticism recently for investments in two startup companies involving state funding.

Both Democrats and Republicans say Lamont — a Greenwich multimillionaire who has spent more than $40 million of his own money running for office — could have avoided some of the criticism by being more transparent about the investments. Lamont, for example, held a press conference about a financial technology company moving from New York City to Stamford, but he never mentioned that his wife’s venture capital fund had a prior investment in the company.

When the criticism started within 24 hours, Lamont responded Oak HC/FT, the Greenwich venture capital firm cofounded by his wife, had sold the position more than six months earlier — long before the announcement on the Stamford move.

Instead of building on the transparency of the 2019 ethics ruling, Lamont has handed political ammunition to Republicans struggling to find issues to challenge Lamont on ahead of the 2022 governor’s race.

Former state Democratic Party chairman John Droney, a Lamont supporter, said the governor needs a seasoned political professional around him to warn in advance about the political pitfalls of various actions.

“His crew are not the most sophisticated political operatives in the world,” Droney said. “They didn’t have people who are very familiar with all the black arts of politics who would say, ‘You’ve got to do this, and you’ve got to do that.’ I don’t think that goes on in their minds.”

Droney cited an administration with talented advisers like chief operating officer Josh Geballe and chief legal counsel Nora Dannehy. But while they are highly skilled in their positions, Droney said Lamont also needs to add a political operative to the mix.

“He doesn’t have [former state Republican chairmen] Tom D’Amore and Dick Foley, and he doesn’t have John Droney,” Droney said. “He’s got to get somebody who is really a politician as an informal adviser that says to him, ‘Don’t do this and don’t do that for political reasons’ while he’s running for office again.”

At the same time, Droney predicted that the issue will not harm Lamont politically in the long run because the general public believes Lamont is an extremely wealthy multimillionaire who does not need to be in government to make money.

“When the smoke clears, I don’t think anyone believes that a guy who spent $50 million [on three political races from 2006 to 2018] to get elected was trying to put together a few bucks because he was the governor,” Droney said. “It’s not going to mean anything. It’s not going to put any weight on the scale, one way or the other, when people vote a year from now.”

No profits, no involvement with contract

Lamont has repeatedly said Annie Lamont has made no profit on the Stamford-based health care company Sema4 and would donate any profits to charity. Sema4 was among four firms that signed contracts with the state last year to perform COVID-19 testing in Connecticut as the virus was spreading. Lamont said there has been no profitable return yet, but the investment in fast-growing Sema4 is expected to eventually be profitable.

The Lamont administration says his office had nothing to do with the signing of the Sema4 contract, which was negotiated and signed by the Office of the State Comptroller.

When Sema4 Holdings Corp. went public in July 2021, the opening price was $10.56 per share. As of the closing bell Friday, public records show that the price was $5.55 per share — meaning that Annie Lamont and investors who held the shares on opening day have not made money. Ned Lamont described the investment as “under water,” but said there could be profits in the future. The company’s market capitalization — the value of all shares — has dropped from about $3 billion to $1.3 billion.

Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate who lost to Lamont in the 2018 election, said Sema4′s operating profits have nothing to do with whether the Lamonts earned any money on stock in the publicly traded company.

“Whether the company itself makes money or not is irrelevant,” Stefanowski said in an interview. “When people bought Facebook stock at $5 a share, it didn’t even have any revenue. But the stock went up to $10 a share, so they made money. For him to say there’s no profitability in the company, that’s totally irrelevant. … The profitability of Sema4 is absolutely irrelevant.”

Last week, Lamont said there’s no truth to the allegations that his family is making money behind the scenes.

“I can’t respond to every made-up story he throws our way,” Lamont said when asked by The Courant at an economic summit in Hartford. “There’s no truth to it. It’s just more B.S. from B.S. Let’s leave it at that, though. I can’t spend the next eight months responding to every made-up story he wants. What else you got?”

Gary Rose, a longtime professor at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, urged Lamont to call a press conference and explain the investments in both Sema4 and Digital Currency Group, a company involved in blockchain technology that will be moving its headquarters next year from Manhattan to Stamford.

“You’ve got to be really forthright with people on this. It won’t go away, no matter what. It will get a lot worse. If he stonewalls, that would be extremely, extremely bad strategy on his part,” Rose said. “It could clearly adversely affect him in his bid for reelection if he stonewalls this one. His silence makes it worse. You can’t just remain quiet on this, and if he continues to do that, he’s getting very bad political advice from someone.”

Rose agreed with Droney that Lamont needs a trusted political adviser to anticipate the ups and downs in a tough political world in an election year in the same way that adviser Karl Rove helped Republican George W. Bush to be elected president twice.

“He doesn’t have the right people in place — apparently not,” Rose said of Lamont. “All of our successful presidents have had those people.”

Rose predicted that Republicans will broadcast attack ads on television against Lamont on the issue “whoever the nominee is.”

House Republican leader Vincent Candelora of North Branford said he compares Lamont’s actions on transparency to those of Greenwich residents Ray and Barbara Dalio, who pledged $100 million toward an educational partnership with the state in order to help potential high school dropouts to avoid academic failures and obtain jobs. After the partnership was created by the state legislature, various controversies arose related to disclosures under the Freedom of Information Act laws. The partnership was eventually disbanded.

“My analysis isn’t whether or not this hurts Lamont in an election,” Candelora said. “My analysis is that this hurts good government in the long run, and that’s what every Democrat and Republican elected official should be worried about.”

An appearance of conflict

Under the advisory opinion from the board of the Office of State Ethics, the governor’s office is barred from having involvement with any company on a “recusal list’ of 130 businesses that Annie Lamont has invested in. For example, Lamont’s office cannot be involved with a recusal list company bidding for a contract with a state agency like the public health department.

Still, Quinnipiac University political science professor Scott McLean said Lamont can help put the issue to rest by making more disclosures.

“It’s not the actuality of the conflict of interest,” McLean said. “It’s the appearance and what it looks like — and to remove the appearance of any possible conflict of interest is the most important thing in public ethics. Right now, there’s a question about what this appears to be. So Lamont has to move quickly and openly and transparently to address it before it becomes a serious problem.”

McLean added, “He can’t do nothing. He can’t let this sit. He has to address it.”

“There are so many things on the horizon that could really sink the Lamont governorship and reelection,” McLean said. “Right now, he’s looking fine. We’ve got the big surplus. Things are looking OK, but there are things like this that are unknown and future economic issues that could really sink his campaign. He doesn’t want to have this one thing that he probably can control right now being the thing that becomes the issue in the next election.

“He might not be able to control COVID. He might not be able to control the economy. But this, he has some control over, and he really needs to address it — he and his wife. This is something he needs to have an answer for.”

Droney, a Democrat, agrees that Lamont could have handled the issue better, but he dismissed the complaints as political, saying that Republicans are grasping for an issue against a governor with solid approval ratings.

“It’s only the Republicans who are looking for an issue, or people who don’t like Ned for some reason are making this up to be something more than it is. The average person couldn’t care less,’’ Droney said. “He’s got so much money. He doesn’t need another polo pony to bring to the Greenwich Polo Club. He’s got plenty. He can’t spend it all in his lifetime.”

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com .