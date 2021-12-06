Kwanzaa mural joins Christmas, Chanukah artworks on Pratt Street in Hartford

Among the holiday decorations up now on Pratt Street in Hartford is a Kwanzaa mural by David Jackson. Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Pratt Street in Hartford comes alive with holiday murals and decorations every December. This year, shoppers and strollers will notice two new holidays, which colorfully reflect the racial and cultural diversity of the capital city: Kwanzaa and Three Kings’ Day.

David Jackson of Bristol painted the Kwanzaa artwork on the windows at 54 Pratt St., where Rio Grill and Bar used to be. The mural shows a ribboned box opened and unleashing a rainbow of red, green, black and gold, which forms into a quilt covered with Kwanzaa symbols.

“The box symbolizes gift giving. Throughout Kwanzaa people give each other gifts, usually handmade,” Jackson said. “The quilt is an homage to Connecticut’s great quilter Ed Johnetta Miller, to tap into that history and legacy of African American quiltmaking.”

Kwanzaa, which is Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, is a holiday founded in 1966 by Maulana Karenga. It celebrates African American history and culture and has as its foundation seven essential principles: unity, self-determination, work and responsibility, economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

“I grew up with a traditional Christmas upbringing, but I became familiar with Kwanzaa and my family has celebrated for quite a few years now,” Jackson, 36, said. “My art has become rooted in what it means to be African American, how to journey through that culture.”

Chip McCabe of Hartford Business Improvement District, who organizes the holiday displays every year, realized in 2020 that the decorations were too narrowly focused.

“We had nondenominational Christmas ones, winter-themed ones, G Fox ornaments; we had Chanukah. We realized after the fact that we did not go a good job representing some of the other winter holidays, Kwanzaa being one of them,” McCabe said. “We decided to share the love.”

McCabe sought out Kamora Herrington of Kamora’s Cultural Corner in Hartford, who recommended Jackson based on his work with her Black Art Heals initiative. HBID bought the paint and materials for Jackson, and KCC paid him $525 for his work.

“A lot of his work is very collage-ish, but it tells a story. There are many different images in there to guide you through an idea, a story, a thought,” Herrington said. “His conceptual art invites you into the idea of learning more about Kwanzaa on your own.”

A Three Kings Day display, either a mural or a three-dimensional artwork, also will be installed in the coming weeks, McCabe said. The artist is to be determined. Three Kings, or Día de Reyes, is a beloved tradition in the city’s Puerto Rican community, celebrating Epiphany, the day the magi arrived at the manger where Jesus was born.

Three Kings Day is Jan. 6. The decorations will be up until then, McCabe said.

Since he was a child, Jackson’s artworks always have included landscapes, seascapes and florals. A mentorship with artist Donald Blanton got him interested in depicting the African American experience. His gallery on his website, classicjacksonarts.com shows portraits of Black icons such as Marcus Garvey, Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, Billie Holiday, Arthur Ashe, Louis Armstrong and others.

Jackson majored in philosophy, and minored in sociology, at UConn, and got a master’s in management from the University of Saint Joseph. Jackson uses his psychology background to help give life to his artwork and to guide him in his career. He is an independent counselor who works with college students who are from families that are not traditionally education-oriented.

“I advise on college prep and access to resources. I want to help them find their voice post-secondary education, to help them express their dreams and goals and help them to find a new passion,” he said.

