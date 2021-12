The news comes as Hormel reports double digit sales growth in every segment of the business in the fourth quarter. The release said that team members at the plant on Benson Avenue will transition to the Willmar Avenue plant, which is both newer and larger than the Benson Avenue location. Production that is currently done at the Benson Avenue plant will be consolidated into multiple Jennie-O plants.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO