BTC sentiment ‘comparable to a funeral’ – Five things to watch in Bitcoin this week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) starts a new week with traders still digesting the impact of the last — a major price drop that at one point saw $41,900. A modest recovery is now competing with some formidable resistance, the first of which is $50,000. As a sense of déjà vu pervades...

3 of the Best Cryptos to Buy Right Now Following Bitcoin’s Crash

Cryptocurrency investors are on high alert this week. The asset class is being rocked by some outside factors. Now Bitcoin’s (CCC:BTC-USD) flash crash this past weekend is reminding crypto bulls why you can’t always expect big gains. But with the market largely trending downward, there’s now also a chance to snatch up cryptos to buy at a discount.
Consumer Prices, Core Prices, Sentiment: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com – Stocks took a breather on Thursday as investors awaited the latest reading of inflation due out early Friday. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) continued to rise, coming closer to a $3 trillion market valuation as it touched yet another 52-week high. Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE ) shares also...
Bitcoin price could bounce back from catastrophic drop below $50,000

Bitcoin's open interest of BitMex perpetual contracts reached 385 million U.S. dollars, the lowest point in a year. Bitcoin's market share has dropped to its lowest point, 37.8%, since February 2018. Analysts see bounce potential in the Bitcoin price trend, predict that the asset will recover from a drop below...
Jerome Powell
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, MATIC, ALGO, EGLD

During the recent fall, Ether (ETH) has continued to outperform Bitcoin. While Bitcoin’s market dominance has dropped below 41%, Ether has continued to gain ground and its market dominance has risen above 21%. Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, MATIC, ALGO, EGLD. One more Bitcoin price dip?...
Where will BTC end November 2021? 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) is back at $57,000 as a new week begins after a late surge produced a much better weekly close than many expected. Making up for last week’s coronavirus-induced sell-off and associated price dip, Bitcoin passed $58,000 overnight before consolidating higher, still up around 5.7% on the day. The...
Bitcoin risks lowest weekly close in 2 months but BTC buyers stock up at $53K

Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around $54,000 on Nov. 28 as the upcoming weekly close showed signs of hitting two-month lows. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed a quiet 24 hours for BTC/USD after Friday's $6,000 red candle. Although quiet into Sunday, the pair nonetheless dipped below a major zone...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price at key support screams ‘buy the dip’

Bitcoin price looks to be facing a momentary downturn on a short-term time frame while the higher time frame looks indecisive as it consolidates. On-chain metrics show an ambiguous outlook, suggesting the start of accumulation and the potential for an extended drop. Regardless of the technical perspective, BTC adoption seems...
Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market steadies as BTC enters rare ‘oversold’ territory

The price of bitcoin has slipped below $49,000 on Thursday after briefly returning above $50,000 on Wednesday, with one metric placing the crypto market on the “extreme fear” end of the scale following last week’s crash.The Fear and Greed Index, which measures market sentiment, hit its lowest level since July after BTC dropped as low as $45,000 on Friday, with some cryptocurrency analysts and investors using this as a key signal to buy.Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are all down by between 1-5 per cent over the last 24 hours.The combined losses...
AUD recovery falters as risk sentiment sours

The Australian dollar fell through trade on Thursday, unable to sustain the weeks upward trajectory amid a risk off tone that enveloped financial markets. Investors appeared reluctant in extending recent gains, instead consolidating positions in the face of growing uncertainty and ahead of next week’s key central bank policy updates. With only anecdotal evidence at hand to date, markets pared expectations the impact of the omicron variant will be minimised, when compared with previous strains, wary of aggressively advancing risk on gains without true scientific evidence. Added uncertainty surrounding the state of the Chinese Property market also forced investors toward haven assets as Kaisa Holdings Group, another larger developer, defaulted on a $400 million bond repayment. While officials have stepped in to curb restrictions imposed on the property market and sought to add stimulus in a bid to contain any contagion event, there are ongoing concerns these failures will spill over into the broader Chinese economy. With investors moving away from risk assets, the AUD gave up highs at 0.7180 shifting toward below 0.7150. Our attentions turn today to US CPI data. This is the last major print ahead of next week’s Fed meeting and a steady rise in price pressures will all but guarantee the Fed announces an accelerated tapering program.
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dumps to $22.00 level amid technical selling, strong US macro data

Spot silver slumped to $22.00 on Thursday amid a bout of technical selling. Strong US macro data is likely not helping and eyes will be on US inflation numbers on Friday. Spot silver (XAG/USD) saw a pickup in volatility on Thursday, after a bout of technical selling sent it to its lowest level since early October under $22.00. Spot prices had been supported by an uptrend over the course of the last week and when that short-term uptrend was broken on Thursday, selling pressure increased. With XAG/USD now trading around the $22.00 level, its losses on the day stand at nearly 2.0%. Its losses on the week are closer to 2.5%, whilst its losses since the emergence of the Omicron variant back on November 26 are above 7.0%.
