BTC sentiment ‘comparable to a funeral’ – Five things to watch in Bitcoin this week

The Australian dollar fell through trade on Thursday, unable to sustain the weeks upward trajectory amid a risk off tone that enveloped financial markets. Investors appeared reluctant in extending recent gains, instead consolidating positions in the face of growing uncertainty and ahead of next week’s key central bank policy updates. With only anecdotal evidence at hand to date, markets pared expectations the impact of the omicron variant will be minimised, when compared with previous strains, wary of aggressively advancing risk on gains without true scientific evidence. Added uncertainty surrounding the state of the Chinese Property market also forced investors toward haven assets as Kaisa Holdings Group, another larger developer, defaulted on a $400 million bond repayment. While officials have stepped in to curb restrictions imposed on the property market and sought to add stimulus in a bid to contain any contagion event, there are ongoing concerns these failures will spill over into the broader Chinese economy. With investors moving away from risk assets, the AUD gave up highs at 0.7180 shifting toward below 0.7150. Our attentions turn today to US CPI data. This is the last major print ahead of next week’s Fed meeting and a steady rise in price pressures will all but guarantee the Fed announces an accelerated tapering program.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO