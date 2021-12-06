ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares mixed as China moves to boost markets

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Journal Review
 7 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — European shares and U.S. futures rose Monday after a lackluster day in Asia, where shares fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned it may run out of money. Moving to reassure investors and keep growth from stalling, China’s central bank...

Related
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19.
BUSINESS
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Take Five: Ready for a central bank bonanza?

(Reuters) – It’s a bumper week for central banks in the United States, the euro zone, Japan, Britain, Mexico and Russia. And will Turkey’s central bank deliver more cuts?. The China Evergrande Group saga moves into the next stage after ratings agency Fitch calls a default. Plus:...
MARKETS
Journal Review

Stocks edge lower on Wall Street as rally momentum cools

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62 points, or 0.2%, to 35,816 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Two stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Grinds higher as Omicron, China flash mixed signals

Asian equities trade mixed, mostly higher as market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key US inflation data. Fresh fears over covid variant join Evergrande-linked woes to favor bears, stimulus hopes, vaccine news keep buyers hopeful. China CPI jumped the most since August 2020, PPI eased from 26-year high in November.
STOCKS

