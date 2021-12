A winter weather advisory is in place until 10 pm for the La Pine, Sunriver, and Sisters areas. Snow showers will subside after midnight on Thursday and we will stay mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20s. Southwest winds will become gentler at 5-10 mph. Friday will stay chilly, but we will see a break between systems. Mostly cloudy skies Friday night will yield some snow showers by Saturday morning.

LA PINE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO