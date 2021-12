While winds remain fairly mild Thursday, gusty southwest winds make a return. Our favorite windy city, Livingston, will be under a Wind Advisory starting at 3pm Friday and lasting until 6pm Saturday. Southwest wind gusts can get a high as 60 to 70 mph, while the rest of southern MT and northern WY will be looking at gusty winds around 25 to 35 mph, but could see gusts as high as 40 and 50 mph.

