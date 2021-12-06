ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Austria’s third leader in two months takes office seeking stability

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s third conservative chancellor in two months, Karl Nehammer, takes office on Monday seeking to bring the coalition government out of months of scandal-tainted turmoil and guide the country out of its current coronavirus lockdown. Nehammer, 49, is due to be sworn in by President Alexander...

