To say the Cincinnati Bengals have had a weird 2021 season would be an understatement. The team needed a walk-off field goal to beat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, lost to the Green Bay Packers in overtime in Week 5 in a game that featured six total missed kicks, and gave up 400 yards passing to Mike White in a Week 8 loss to the New York Jets. Despite all of that, the Bengals still entered Week 13 at 7-4 and with a favorable path to make the AFC playoffs.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO