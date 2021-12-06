ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

13 Things America Is Running Out of This Month [GALLERY]

By Traci Taylor
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new month is here and that means that it's time to spin the wheel and see where it lands as far as what industry insiders say is already or soon will be in short supply for the month of December. My son needs to have surgery and it's...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

America’s Food System Needs to Change [Opinion]

The state of Maine has made headlines in the agricultural world. On Nov. 2, Maine approved a “right to food” amendment to its state’s constitution. This is the first of its kind in the nation. It states that “All individuals have a natural, inherent and inalienable right to food.” This amendment provides Maine residents with the constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food. It even gives them the right to save and share seed with other producers.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Gallery#Americans#Non Perishable Foods
Upworthy

15 former Americans explain how different life is in other countries after leaving the US

It's never easy to leave a country, especially when it involves leaving behind your family and friends. Many have, for work reasons or otherwise, crossed borders and forged a living in new countries and continents. It naturally is a sea change for those who have lived their whole lives in America. A Reddit thread has seen many Americans who have left the country speak about their experiences in other countries. Reddit user u/whizzythorne asked, “Ex-Americans of Reddit, how has your life changed since moving out of the US?” and the answers have been an eye-opener for many. One of the common themes in the answers was access to affordable healthcare, housing, and education. Here are some of the answers we came across in the thread.
POLITICS
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Best Life

The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
KTLA

Some families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving

Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the virus had a different plan. Michigan is now the nation’s hot spot. Hospitals there are teeming with patients, and schools are scaling back […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lancaster Online

On a trip, she was a fish out of water [I Know a Story]

The conversation around the lunch table was lively, and I kept hearing the word “Elderhostel,” as three of the ladies had just returned from a trip. The more I listened, I learned that on their trip they had selected a topic, listened to wonderful speakers, taken side trips and had fun. My new friend turned to me and said, “Would you like to do an Elderhostel with me?”
LANCASTER, PA
foxsanantonio.com

The Great Resignation: More Americans quitting their jobs, retiring

UNDATED (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Millions of Americans lost their jobs during the pandemic, but another trend has emerged in employment as well. It's being called the Great Resignation. As the pandemic continues, people have been rethinking their priorities and this has prompted millions to quit and retire. About 4.4 million...
ECONOMY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy