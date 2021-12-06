ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Pistons and Thunder’s race for the number one pick

By Aaron Kellerstrass
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder are in similar spots as franchises. Both are rebuilding and playing the long game. Both have some exciting young talent that needs more experience and reps. Both are going to have copious amounts of cap space to make moves over the next few seasons....

pistonpowered.com

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
FanSided

Will Pistons starting lineup change vs. Thunder? Odds and best bets

The Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder will both enter tonight’s game on eight-game losing streaks looking to get a win. These are two teams in a race for the number one pick again, and with similar talent levels, age and remaining schedules, it might come down to the final week of the season unless one of them turns things around.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Luguentz Dort
FanSided

One quarter every game is killing the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are a pretty good 36-minute NBA team. The problem is that games are 48 minutes. In just about every Pistons’ loss, they have been undone by a quarter where they just couldn’t make a shot. They are putting up historically bad shooting numbers right now and with few exceptions have mostly lost games where they scored fewer than 20 points in one of the four quarters and weren’t able to recover.
NBA
Daily Herald

Thunder rally, beat sliding Pistons to end 8-game skid

DETROIT -- Shea Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists, Luguentz Dort scored 28 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied past the Detroit Pistons 114-103 Monday night in a battle of teams that entered with eight-game losing streaks. Detroit led by 16 in the third quarter and 12 early...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons#Pelicans
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Thunder GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

What does a team do after losing by 73 points? We’re about to find out as the Oklahoma City Thunder are suiting up for the first time since their historic 152-79 defeat courtesy of the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder have had three days off since the loss to reflect on all that happened. It was either good to get away for a few days or it was awful to not be able to get right back up and play again to get even further away from the humiliation. Still, if you are trying to conjure up a team to face after such an epic loss, it’d be a team like the Detroit Pistons. A fellow on the bottom-rung of the NBA latter who are on an eight-game losing streak. And while first reports indicated that star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be out in concussion protocol, he’s been cleared and will suit up. The Pistons, meanwhile, will be without Hamidou Diallo and Cory Joseph.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

OKC Thunder snap eight game losing streak with win over Pistons

The OKC Thunder came into Monday Night looking to snap an eight-game losing streak as they faced off with the Detroit Pistons in the Motor City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his return in this game after entering concussion protocol, Josh Giddey and Derrick Favors came back from their battle with the flu, Kenrich Williams re-entered the rotation following an ankle injury, and even Theo Maledon was recalled from the OKC Blue to partake in this game.
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder seek to rebound from 73 point loss, face the Pistons

After the last game, the OKC Thunder played it’s safe to say that was the low point of the season and even as a franchise. While everyone will focus on the 73 point differential it’s unfortunate years from now no one will remember the top two players were out injured or that a key veteran and reserve player was also out.
NBA
FanSided

The numbers show the Detroit Pistons’ bench is a disaster

The Detroit Pistons lost their 9th game in a row last night at home against the fellow bottom-feeding Oklahoma City Thunder. Cade Cunningham was amazing, Saddiq Bey finally hit some shots and Jerami Grant put up a solid all-around game, so it wasn’t all bad. In fact, the Pistons looked...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

199K+
Followers
387K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy