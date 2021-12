The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are the 2021 Atlantic Division Champions. What a fun season this has been for Wake Forest, as the Deacs have hit 10 wins and will play for an ACC Championship for just the second time in ACC history. As always, it’s time to completely overreact to everything we saw in the Wake game and the rest of college football this weekend. Please keep in mind that these are just the opinions of a fan who doesn’t really know that much about the sport of football and likes to complain.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO