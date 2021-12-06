Man in critical condition following a bicycle crash on NW Side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

A man received critical injuries following a two-vehicle accident Saturday at an intersection on the Northwest Side.

As per the initial information, the bicycle crash took place at about 1:28 a.m. on Bandera Road and Cincinnati Avenue.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Man in critical condition following a bicycle crash on NW Side

December 6, 2021