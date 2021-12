The Varina High School football team will play for the school’s first state football championship Saturday at noon in Lynchburg, where it will face Broad Run High School of Ashburn in the Class 4 final. Both teams are 13-1. The Blue Devils last advanced to the title game in 1999 but lost to C.D. Hylton High School in the final for the second consecutive year. Those Blue Devils teams featured Michael Robinson, who would later star as a quarterback for Penn State before a lengthy career in the NFL that culminated with a Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO