Part of Swaggertown Road closed in Glenville due to water main break
GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Part of Swaggertown Road in Glenville is closed due to a water main break. The Glenville Town Supervisor said the road is closed between Baldwin Road and Worden Road.Police investigating shooting in Galway
Only about five households are affected by the water main break. The road is expected to reopen around 4 p.m. on December 6.
Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker . You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
