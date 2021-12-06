Part of Swaggertown Road closed in Glenville due to water main break

GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Part of Swaggertown Road in Glenville is closed due to a water main break. The Glenville Town Supervisor said the road is closed between Baldwin Road and Worden Road.

Only about five households are affected by the water main break. The road is expected to reopen around 4 p.m. on December 6.

