Glenville, NY

Part of Swaggertown Road closed in Glenville due to water main break

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Part of Swaggertown Road in Glenville is closed due to a water main break. The Glenville Town Supervisor said the road is closed between Baldwin Road and Worden Road.

Only about five households are affected by the water main break. The road is expected to reopen around 4 p.m. on December 6.

Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker . You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!

