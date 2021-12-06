Mediterranean donkey in Massena

A Chicago jury reached guilty verdicts Thursday on five of six charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of falsely reporting that he was the victim of a disturbing, hate-fueled beating. The panel, which had deliberated since Wednesday afternoon, weighed six counts of felony disorderly conduct against Smollett...
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police testified Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright trying to get a response but that he “wasn’t answering me and he was just gasping.”
(CNN) — While Trump true-believers like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are loudly not cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a flurry of activity behind the scenes suggests progress for the inquiry. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee,...
Travis Scott says he didn't know a mass casualty event was unfolding as he performed at his Astroworld festival. Scott sat down with radio host Charlamagne Tha God for his first interview since 10 people died at the event on November 5. "I didn't even know the exact detail until...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility.
Officials in New York believe that a woman may have intentionally drove her car into the Niagara River on Wednesday, which prompted a recovery by the U.S. Coast Guard. The New York State Park Police is still investigating how the vehicle wound up in the Niagara River, however, according to a New York State Parks spokesperson, it appears to be intentional.
Attorney Pat Harris, who is representing Scott Peterson — a California man convicted in 2004 of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son on Dec. 24, 2002 — claimed on Thursday that new evidence will exonerate his client. Harris' comments came after Peterson was resentenced to...
