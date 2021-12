Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, which is still only available through the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales, will soon be treated to a further two costumes taken straight from upcoming blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home. There is the new red, blue, and gold suit that has featured prominently in past trailers as well as a black and gold get-up perfect for some stealth action. Both of them feature in the new trailer above, and will be available in-game for free starting 10th December 2021. The movie itself then hits theatres one week later.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO