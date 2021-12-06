ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos gamble, lose to Chiefs, fall 2 back in division

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Broncos coach...

FanSided

Denver Broncos could get tackles back vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have a chance to get both starting tackles back for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Denver Broncos played last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with backups and both tackle positions, as left tackle Garett Bolles was out due to COVID-19 protocols and an ankle injury, and Bobby Massie was out also with an injury to his own ankle. There appears to be some good news on the horizon, though.
NBC Sports

Bradley Chubb back in the Broncos lineup

The Broncos will have linebacker Bradley Chubb back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Chubb has not played since hurting his ankle in Week Two, but he was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday and he is on the active roster Sunday. He’ll team with Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Stephen Weatherley on the edges of the defense.
State
Kansas State
chargers

Chargers Fall to Broncos, 28-13

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Denver Broncos, 28-13, in Week 12 of the 2021 season. Chargers won the toss and chose to defer. The Broncos were able to drive down to the Chargers' 33-yard line on their opening drive, but a holding penalty called on Denver moved them out of field goal range which forced them to punt the ball away.
cbslocal.com

Primetime Opportunity: Broncos Look To End 11-Game Losing Streak Against Chiefs

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos haven’t beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since 2015, which means the only player on the roster that’s experienced a win over Kansas City is Brandon McManus. So, for a lot of players on the Broncos, the franchise’s 11-game losing streak doesn’t matter all that much.
Kansas City Star

Broncos lineman on facing Chiefs: ‘You guys have run the division the last few years’

The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs, Denver guard Dalton Risner was a freshman at Kansas State, and coach Bill Snyder was preparing the Wildcats to play Louisiana Tech. A lot has happened since Peyton Manning and the Broncos defeated the Chiefs 31-24 on Sept. 17, 2015. For starters, the Chiefs have won five straight AFC West titles, appeared in two Super Bowls and won one.
Yardbarker

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Broncos

Entering the season, the Kansas City Chiefs did not look anywhere near the same to what the Denver Broncos do schematically. These two teams are not necessarily carbon copies. Though, Kansas City has had to adjust and begin winning in ways that Denver thrives at. A more powerful offensive line,...
Washington Post

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon doubtful for Chiefs game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rookie running back Javonte Williams will get his first start Sunday night at Kansas City if Melvin Gordon III can’t play. Gordon didn’t practice all week because of hip and shoulder injuries and was listed as doubtful Friday. Coach Vic Fangio doesn’t expect Gordon to participate in...
Chiefs seek fast fix to turnovers with Broncos visiting

Patrick Mahomes declines to attribute his 11 interceptions to a common thread. He also will not blame his targets. The truth, however, is several picks have come on catchable balls that bounded off receivers' hands. The issue will be one the Chiefs (7-4) again look to correct Sunday, while also attempting to maintain their AFC West lead against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at Kansas City, Mo.
Kilgore News Herald

NFL PREVIEW | Broncos hope to bring Chiefs back to earth

The Denver Broncos don’t beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid almost never loses coming off a bye. The NFL flexed Denver at Kansas City with those facts staring directly at the league?. Well, yes. Sunday night’s game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on NBC, is for the AFC...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

According to Sportico, multiple people familiar with the situation say the Broncos have met with at least four different banking groups, despite Team Spokesman Patrick Smythe saying the team is “currently not for sale” and adding that the “ownership transition will be addressed at some point after the season.”. Sportico...
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Broncos: 5 questions with the enemy

Editor’s note: As we head into the Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, we welcome Joe Rowles of Mile High Report — our sister SBNation site covering the Denver Broncos — for Five Questions with the Enemy. 1) How impressed with Bridgewater have you been...
Mile High Report

Broncos at Chiefs first quarter recap

The Denver Broncos won the opening coin toss and for a chance head coach Vic Fangio elected to receive the ball first to give the offense its first crack at the Kansas City Chiefs. To start the game, Denver came out with Javonte Williams in his first NFL start and...
9News

Broncos don't score off 20-play drive, lose to Chiefs, 22-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All that time off the clock. All those plays. All those yards. The Broncos were hanging with the once-mighty Kansas City Chiefs before a pick six by safety Daniel Sorensen in the fourth quarter removed suspense. The Broncos fell to the Chiefs 22-9 in this primetime-viewing Sunday night game at Arrowhead (GEHA Field) Stadium, wasting a strong performance by rookie Javonte Williams, who finished with 102 yards rushing, 76 yards receiving, about two dozen broken tackles and maybe a couple thousand new fans.
